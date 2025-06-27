Colorado Rapids, Commerce City Host 29th Annual 4thFEST at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids, in conjunction with the City of Commerce City, will host the 29th annual 4THFEST, the state's largest public fireworks display, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Friday, July 4. The celebration is paired alongside the Rapids' match against Western Conference rival Sporting Kansas City, presented by UCHealth, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks show following the match.

"Commerce City is thrilled to once again partner with the Rapids for another awesome 4thFEST event to celebrate Independence Day in our community," said Sheryl Carstens, Deputy City Manager for Commerce City. "Every year, our residents and people from across the Front Range converge on DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to enjoy the holiday with free family activities, an entertaining Rapids match, and one of the best fireworks shows you'll find in Colorado. We are proud to continue this great tradition!"

The 4THFEST celebrations at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park begin at 5:00 p.m. MT and will take place outside of the stadium before the Rapids match against SKC. The family-friendly festival is free and will have something for everyone, including a live DJ, a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, bungee trampolines, an inflatable slide, a mechanical bull, a trackless train, the UCHealth Training Zone and much more. Access to the 4THFEST celebration outside the stadium does not require a ticket and is open to the public on the south side of the stadium.

"4THFEST has become a rich tradition for the Rapids - a day we look forward to all year as we bring together soccer, community, and celebration," said Caitlin Kinser, Colorado Rapids Vice President of Community, Events & Entertainment. "It's a chance for us to connect with our fans and create lasting memories side by side with Commerce City. We're excited to make this year's event another special one, both on and off the pitch."

For the third consecutive year, the Rapids will host a free Block Party which will be open to the public as part of the 4THFEST experience. The party includes a live DJ, drink specials, local food trucks and an LED wall that will stream the Rapids match against SKC. To avoid traffic, those who live near the stadium are encouraged to ride their bikes to and lock up at the free Park Everything Lot, which is on the east side of the stadium between Gates B and C.

The Colorado Rapids July 4 match continues a club tradition that dates to the inaugural season in 1996. The Rapids are 14-7-7 (W-L-D) all-time in Independence Day games. Kickoff against Sporting Kansas City is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT and tickets are available at ColoradoRapids.com/tickets. Following the match, fans attending the match will be invited down to the pitch to view the largest public fireworks display in Colorado and MLS.







