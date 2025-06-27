LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes for the 104th Edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday June 28
June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by traveling to face San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 28 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday's match marks the 104th edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 50-34-19 (168 GF, 144 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-29-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a 1-0-0 record in Leagues Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 45 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 16-18-11 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last seven matches played on the road (Stanford Stadium & PayPal Park) across all competitions (6-0-1; 19 GF; 9 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021. Additionally, the Galaxy were unbeaten in four matches played across all competitions against the Earthquakes (4-0-0; 12 GF, 5 GA) during the 2024 campaign. In the last matchup between LA and San Jose at Stanford Stadium, the Galaxy earned a 3-0 shutout victory on June 29, 2024.
LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Stanford Stadium | San Jose, CA
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogodino (PXP), Heath Pierce (analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez Navarro (PXP), Marcelo Balboa (analyst)
