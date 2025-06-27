Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Week Hosting St. Louis CITY SC

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a two-match week on Saturday, June 28, hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Saturday's fixture is the first of two meetings between the two sides this season, and fans can secure tickets to the match HERE.

Additionally, fans can stick around after the match, as the Houston Dynamo FC Unified Team will take on in-state rivals Austin FC's United Team in a Texas Showdown.

The Dynamo next travel to face MLS newcomers San Diego FC on Saturday, July 5, at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can stream the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WHEN:

Saturday, June 28 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Christian Miles and Warren Barton

Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Tony Cherchi

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







