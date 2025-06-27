CF Montréal to Host New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will conclude the month of June by playing hosts to New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 4-12-5 (16 goals for, 33 goals against) against NYCFC along with a 2-5-2 record (7 goals for, 11 goals against) when playing at home.

CF Montréal will look for a series sweep after picking up its first victory of the season against the New York club. The Club's leading goalscorer, forward Prince Owusu, netted the game's only goal in a 1-0 win at Yankee Stadium on May 10. This was interim head coach Marco Donadel's first victory at the helm of the Bleu-blanc-noir.

In its first season under head coach Pascal Jansen, New York City FC sit 8th in the Eastern Conference. The New Yorkers are currently undefeated in consecutive games and most recently defeated Atlanta United 4-0 at home back on June 12.

Montreal will be without defender Joel Waterman (Canada) and Olger Escobar (Guatemala) who are with their national teams for the 2025 Gold Cup.

NYCFC will also be without forward Alonso Martínez (Costa Rica) and goalkeeper Matt Freese (United States) who are representing their national teams at the Gold Cup.

Following the game, CF Montréal will enter a stretch of seven games in July spanning three different competitions (MLS, TELUS Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup). The Club will begin the month of July by hosting Inter Miami CF at Stade Saputo on July 5 at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).







