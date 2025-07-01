Keys to the Match: Home Time

New York City FC host Toronto FC on Thursday evening.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Home Time

New York City FC endured a chastening trip to Montréal on Saturday but will have a great chance to put that disappointment behind them on Thursday.

The visit of Toronto FC gives Pascal Jansen's side an opportunity to return to winning ways. A victory could see them climb as high as sixth in the Eastern Conference, depending on other results.

The chance to play back at home is a major incentive for the team, with some of their best results this season coming on home turf in the Five Boroughs.

This match also marks the start of a travel-heavy July for New York City. Upcoming road games include trips to Charlotte, Orlando, Kansas City, and Dallas before the team's Leagues Cup campaign begins at the end of the month.

That makes a strong result against Toronto all the more important-as it could provide a solid foundation for the month ahead.

Form Guide

Toronto arrive in New York in solid form. Their 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers last time out followed an impressive 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls.

Their road form has also been notable. A dominant 6-1 win over Montréal in their last away outing was preceded by a 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake and a 1-1 draw in Miami.

In attack, Federico Bernardeschi and Theo Corbeanu lead the team with four goals each. Bernardeschi also tops the assist chart with four, closely followed by compatriot Lorenzo Insigne, who has three. In what has been a big week for Toronto, the Italian duo confirmed their departure on Tuesday, agreeing to terminate their contracts.

Defensively, Toronto boast a stronger record than many of their conference rivals. They've conceded just 25 goals this season-a total bettered by only one team in the Eastern Conference currently below the playoff line.

Adaptations

Robin Fraser was appointed head coach of Toronto FC in January.

The former U.S. international previously served as an assistant coach at the club during Greg Vanney's tenure. Now a little over halfway through his first campaign, Fraser has shown a willingness to experiment tactically in search of the ideal formula.

Toronto have alternated between a back three and a back four, but their best recent performances have come in a 4-3-3 setup, typically with one central midfielder positioned ahead of two holding players.

Fraser has managed injuries and suspensions by taking a pragmatic approach when necessary. His flexibility means New York City will need to be ready for multiple potential formations when the match kicks off on Thursday evening.







