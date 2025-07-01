Toronto FC Agree to Mutual Termination with Winger Federico Bernardeschi

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC today announced that the Club and Federico Bernardeschi have agreed to terminate the winger's contract. Toronto FC have utilized one of the Club's two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Bernardeschi.

"After internal discussions with Federico, we were aligned that this was the correct moment to part ways," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "We would like to thank Fede for his contributions to Toronto FC over the past three years and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career."

"The Designated Player strategy is a critical component to Toronto FC's success in Major League Soccer and the club will continue to prioritize TFC's short, medium and long-term strategy in the weeks ahead," said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley.

Bernardeschi, 31, made 88 MLS regular season appearances for the Reds since joining Toronto FC halfway through the 2022 season. During the 2025 season, the winger registered four goals and four assists through 15 matches and was twice named to the MLS Team of the Matchday. In 2024, he was selected by Head Coach Wilfried Nancy to participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game. In all, Bernardeschi recorded 26 goals and 22 assists through 99 combined appearances across all competitions (MLS, Canadian Championship and Leagues Cup) for TFC.

