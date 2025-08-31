Toronto FC Loan Malik Henry to Toronto FC II
Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Malik Henry to Toronto FC II ahead of today's match against New York City FC II at York Lions Stadium. Kick-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Malik Henry to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
