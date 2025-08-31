Five Players in Revolution's Pro Pathway Earn National Team Call-Ups for September International Window

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Five players from the New England Revolution's Pro Player Pathway, including members of Revolution II and the Revolution Academy, have earned call-ups to join their respective national teams for the September FIFA international window.

Revolution II forward Alex Monis has been selected to the Philippines Under-23 Men's National Team for three AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Monis and the Philippines U-23s will compete against Syria (Sept. 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET), Tajikistan (Sept. 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET), and Nepal (Sept. 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET). Defender Chris Mbaï-Assem, a recent Revolution II signee, earns his first call-up to Central African Republic Men's National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar (Sept. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET) and Comoros (Sept. 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET).

From the Revolution Academy, forward Grant Emerhi will represent Lithuania's Under-19 Men's National Team for its training camp and friendly matches in Cyprus. United States youth internationals Makai Wells and Brandon Velez will both travel to Fayetteville, Ga. to participate in their respective Domestic Identity Training Camps. Wells will join the United States U-17 side, while Velez will represent the Stars and Stripes at the U-16 level.

Monis, 22, joins the Philippines U-23 squad with 14 senior caps already under his belt, with two goals scored on the international stage. Most recently, Monis saw action off the bench in a third-round Asian Cup Qualifying match, logging 24 minutes in a 4-1 victory against the Maldives on March 25. During the MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Monis has recorded one goal and one assist in 13 appearances, including seven starts, for Revolution II.

New England newcomer Mbaï-Assem, who signed with the second team on August 23, earns his first international call-up to the Central African Republic senior team. The 20-year-old center back arrived in New England from Racing Strasbourg B in France's third-tier Championnat National, where he suited up for 23 appearances, 20 of them starts. Mbaï-Assem eyes his Revolution II debut in today's match against Chicago Fire FC II, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

A member of the Revolution Academy, Emerhi collects his second call-up to Lithuania's U-19 squad. Emerhi and Lithuania will face Cyprus in a pair of friendly matches on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8. In his most recent appearance on the international stage, Emerhi submitted an 87-minute shift against Latvia in the 2025 Under-19 Baltic Cup. With the Revolution Academy's U-18s, the Mansfield, Mass. native logged seven goals and four assists in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.

Wells, 16, earns his first international call-up to the U.S youth ranks. A recent addition to the Revolution Academy, Wells previously tallied 27 goals and seven assists with Barca Academy in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign. Last year, Wells was selected as one of three players to attend a two-week training stint at FC Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy. Wells has twice featured on Revolution II's matchday roster in 2025.

Fellow U.S. youth international Velez, a 15-year-old Concord, Mass. native, will also represent his country for the first time at the U-16 level. Velez recorded eight goals and one helper with the Revolution Academy's U-15 squad last year.

Revolution II continue the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season this afternoon, hosting Chicago Fire FC II at Gillette Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Today's contest is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith calling the action. All five Revolution Academy teams will begin the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday, September 6. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will take on Seacoast United, while the U-14s and U-13s will host FC Westchester.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2025

Five Players in Revolution's Pro Pathway Earn National Team Call-Ups for September International Window - New England Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.