Homegrown Player Dylan Borso Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for September Domestic Training Camp

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown player Dylan Borso has been called to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a domestic training camp from Sept. 1-9 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Borso will replace Mykhi Joyner on the domestic training camp roster.

Borso will join coach Rob Valentino and 22 other players born in 2006 in a camp that is part of the U.S. Soccer Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way. The philosophy emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship. The U-20 MNT (2006) will train from Sept. 1-9 in West Palm Beach, Fla., while a U-19 MNT (2007) squad and U-17 MNT (2009) team will train concurrently from Sept. 1-8 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga.

In December 2024, Borso became the 25th Homegrown Player in Club history, and the 11th to sign with the Fire since January 2020. A native of Chicago, Borso joined the Chicago Fire Academy in 2017, contributing to Academy squads from the U-13 through the U-19 levels, as well as Chicago Fire II of MLS NEXT Pro.

Borso has played in 27 matches for Chicago Fire II since making his debut in 2023 as a 17-year-old. So far in 2025, he has played in 19 matches (14 starts), scored three goals and registered one assist.







