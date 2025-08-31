Sounders FC Hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF Tonight in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final at Lumen Field

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC takes on Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, August 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, TUDN, Univision, 950 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle advanced to the Final after a 2-0 Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Over 65,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Seattle and Inter Miami CF, already surpassing the competition's single-match attendance record by over 15,000. Earlier this week, the club announced that due to strong demand for an international championship, additional inventory to the upper bowl of Lumen Field was opened for the match, as Seattle aims to become the first team in MLS history to win every major North American title. Fans still hoping to attend the match should buy tickets at the link below before Lumen Field is sold out.

Sunday marks Miami's first trip to Seattle since signing global superstar Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Florida side in 2023 and helped the club win the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield.

The Rave Green are looking to become the first team to capture every major North American soccer trophy, already winning four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011, 2014), two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), one Supporters' Shield (2014) and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2022). Sunday is also the 12th final that Seattle has participated in since joining MLS in 2009.

Following Sunday's final, Seattle has nearly two weeks off before returning to MLS play when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman & Jillian Sakovits

Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri & Michele Giannone

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Lamar Neagle & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

