LA Galaxy Host Third Place Match against Orlando City SC in Leagues Cup 2025 Today, Sunday, August 31

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025) - The LA Galaxy will compete for Third Place in Leagues Cup 2025 against Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park today at 2:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). Should the Galaxy prevail, it will secure the Club's 12th appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

LA Galaxy Against Orlando City SC

Saturday's match marks the ninth all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA and Orlando City SC, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 3-5-0. In the last meeting between the two teams this season, LA fell 2-1 to Orlando City in 2025 MLS Regular Season action at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 29. In four all-time matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Lions, the Galaxy hold a 2-2-0 record.

LA Galaxy in Leagues Cup

With a victory in the Third-Round Match against Orlando, the Galaxy will automatically qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. In 10 all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-4-2 (18 GF, 15 GA). In eight all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (15 GF, 11 GA). In five matches played in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-1-1 (12 GF, 6 GA, +6 GD). In five matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 3-0-2 (12 GF, 4 GA).

LA Galaxy Run of Form

LA holds a 4-3-2 (19 GF, 13 GA) record in nine matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31. In 11 matches played at Dignity Heath Sports Park across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy have held a 7-3-1 record and have outscored their opponents 23-13 during that span. Joseph Paintsil leads all players in the 2025 Leagues Cup with shots on target, and co-leads shots with Luis Suarez. Paintsil and Matheus Nascimento lead the Galaxy in Leagues Cup with three goals each. Marco Reus and Gabriel Pec each have two goals for the Galaxy.

LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC

Leagues Cup 2025

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 | 2:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 2:10 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan, Maurice Edu

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Bruno Vain, Andres Agulla







