Six Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During September

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In the midst of its record-setting 15-win and 10 home-win regular season, Nashville Soccer Club will have six players representing their respective countries during the September FIFA International Window (Sept. 1-9). The fall break marks the second consecutive FIFA window that has featured six Boys in Gold on the international stage.

In his first-ever National Team call-up, homegrown defender Chris Applewhite will represent the U.S. Under-19 Men's squad at its training camp in Georgia Sept. 1 to 8. The 18-year-old is making his National Team debut after becoming the first-ever Nashville SC homegrown player and youngest player to start for the Boys Gold in any competition on May 6 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and first homegrown player and youngest player to start a Major League Soccer match for the club on May 17 against D.C. United.

Midfielder Matthew Corcoran, who is currently on loan to USL Championship side Rhode Island FC, will represent the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team in friendlies against Morocco in Spain on Sept. 5 and 7 at 12 p.m. CT as part of the squad's final camp before the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile. Corcoran has three caps for the U.S. Men's U-20 side and most recently participated in its June camp in Cairo, Egypt.

Defender Andy Najar will represent the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras in the final round of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying against Haiti in Willemstad, Curaçao (Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. CT) and Nicaragua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras (Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. CT). Najar has appeared 59 times for the Honduran National Team, logging five goals and two assists.

Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg will represent Canada Soccer in international friendlies against Romania in Bucharest, Romania (Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. CT) and Wales in Swansea, Wales (Sept. 9 at 1:45 p.m. CT). Shaffelburg has appeared for Canada 27 times with eight starts, six goals and one assist.

Midfielder Patrick Yazbek will represent Football Australia's Men's National Team in international friendlies against New Zealand in Canberra, Australia on Sept. 5 at 4:45 a.m. CT and in Auckland, New Zealand Sept. 9 at 2 a.m. CT. Yazbek has four caps and one assist with the Socceroos, including its FIFA World Cup 2026™ clinching qualifying win over Saudi Arabia in June.

Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez (Dominican Republic) will represent Federación Dominicana de Fútbol in an international friendly against Jordan Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. CT in Amman, Jordan. Valdez has 17 caps across all competitions with the Dominican Republic, registering eight clean sheets.

Nashville SC will resume its regular season when it visits FC Cincinnati on Sept. 13 for the second and final regular season meeting between two clubs separated by just two points in the standings.







