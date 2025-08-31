Sounders FC Offers Fans the Chance to Exchange Lionel Messi Jersey for Paul Rothrock Kit Today During the Leagues Cup 2025 Final at Lumen Field

SEATTLE, WASH. - In a show of support for homegrown talent and Seattle soccer culture ahead of an international final, Sounders FC is proudly announcing a special jersey exchange promotion before today's highly-anticipated Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Seattle and Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). Fans attending the game now have the opportunity to trade in any Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF jersey for a Paul Rothrock Sounders FC kit - free of charge - while supplies last. The limited-time offer is intended to rally fans around the home team and reinforce club pride as Seattle prepares to host global superstar Lionel Messi for the first time since he signed with Miami in 2023.

The offer comes after a recent media availability where Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer acknowledged Messi's impact on the game, but was quick to point to the talented players on Seattle's roster, like Rothrock, who symbolize the hometown pride that will be on display in Sunday's final. Rothrock, a Seattle native and standout contributor during the club's recent unbeaten Leagues Cup 2025 run, is known for his work rate, grit and local roots. This initiative highlights the importance of celebrating hometown players and creating a true home-field advantage.

"Lionel Messi is one of the greatest to ever play the game - but at Lumen Field, we back the Rave Green," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "This jersey exchange is a great way for fans to show where their loyalty lies. We want Lumen to be loud, proud and unmistakably behind our club. There's no better time to support the home team as we pursue a major international trophy."

Fans at today's match wishing to participate in the exchange must do so at the Lumen Field Pro Shop once gates open at 3:30 p.m. PT. The offer is valid only for Inter Miami Messi kits, and only available while supplies last.

Over 65,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Seattle and Inter Miami CF, already surpassing the competition's single-match attendance record by over 15,000. Earlier this week, the club announced that due to strong demand for an international championship, additional inventory to the upper bowl of Lumen Field was opened for the match, as Seattle aims to become the first team in MLS history to win every major North American title. Fans still hoping to attend the match should act quickly before Lumen Field is sold out.

This marks the 10th time in club history that Lumen Field will host over 60,000 fans for a competitive match, including two previous cup finals: 2019 MLS Cup (69,274) and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup (68,741).

Sounders FC advanced to the Leagues Cup 2025 Final with a 2-0 semifinals win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored the goals, while Andrew Thomas recorded a shoutout as Seattle remained unbeaten in the tournament (4-0-1) and secured a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the result. The Rave Green will now host Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, August 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), as international superstar Lionel Messi makes his first trip to Seattle since joining MLS.







