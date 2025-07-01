Portland Timbers Launch Expansion of Performance Center with 13-Acre Purchase in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have completed the purchase of a 13-acre property where the team's current training facility sits from Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District (THPRD) for $25 million, the club announced today. The purchase will allow the Timbers to expand their training facilities in Beaverton, Oregon, into the 'Portland Timbers Performance Center' by 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the club's commitment to enhancing its training and development infrastructure.

"Today's announcement of the purchase of the Portland Timbers Performance Center represents a critically important investment in the future of the club. We now control a 13-acre footprint that provides us plenty of space to build a best-in-class training home for the Portland Timbers and its entire development pipeline," said Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson. "I would like to thank the leadership at Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District for their continued partnership and willingness to make this purchase possible."

The newly acquired property in the heart of Beaverton spans a total of 13 acres, allowing the club to make several key upgrades and additions that will benefit the team and its players. Among the notable immediate additions planned is a second grass field, bringing the total number of fields to three. A viewing deck off the side of the building will offer spectators a prime vantage point to watch the teams on the pitch. Expanded office space will accommodate the growing needs of the club's staff. Interior enhancements the club is considering include an indoor practice surface and expanded facilities for players. Additionally, an upcoming roof replacement will ensure the longevity and safety of the facility.

"Beaverton is proud to be home to the Portland Timbers' training facility, and we're excited to see this next chapter take shape," said Mayor of Beaverton Lacey Beaty. "Sports are part of our city's identity-from youth leagues to professional teams, it's in our DNA. This investment shows the power of public-private partnerships and what we can accomplish when we work together. We're proud to continue building on this shared commitment to community and the future of soccer in our region."

The Timbers are committed to their community platform 'Stand Together', and the acquisition of the Portland Timbers Performance Center will further enrich these efforts. As part of the partnership, the club will donate over $1 million to THPRD to help fund participation and access to sports for underserved youth. The expanded facilities will also allow the club to host community events, youth soccer clinics and outreach programs in collaboration with THPRD. The Timbers are dedicated to using its resources to positively impact the local community, fostering a sense of unity and support through soccer.

"Today is an exciting day for everyone involved with the Portland Timbers. This further investment in the Performance Center shows great ambition from the Paulson Family to continue the evolution at this club," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "This decision provides us the ability to grow and expand an already elite professional training site. Our staff and players throughout the club are thrilled for what the future holds, as we continue elevating the standards of a high-level performance and development center."

In January 2011, the club announced a partnership with THPRD to lease 6,000 feet of space for the construction of the adidas Timbers Training Center. That agreement was extended in 2015 to include an additional 2,600-square feet, and again in 2017 when it tripled in size to 24,000-square feet. The 2017 expansion included a vast renovation with a new weight room, film theater, full-service kitchen, media room, improved treatment spaces and more. The new Portland Timbers Performance Center will once again triple the property space to 90,000-square feet. With nearly $15 million in previous investment, the club's $25 million-dollar purchase will bring its total investment in the facility to approximately $40 million in advance of the significant investments to come.

"This is an exciting moment for THPRD and a win-win for the community," said Alfredo Moreno, incoming THPRD Board President. "We are proud to support the Timbers' efforts to expand their Beaverton training facilities and deepen community connections as they work to bring home another MLS Cup trophy. This has been a great example of how the combined efforts of city leadership, a motivated private partner, and the park district, can work together to get meaningful things done."







