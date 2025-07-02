Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers Academy defender August Nystrom has been selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, the league announced today. The match will feature 44 players in an East versus West format with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Monday, July 21, at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II in Austin, Texas.

Nystrom has appeared in 41 matches for the Timbers Academy since joining the U-15 squad in 2023 at just 13-years-old. He has registered a team-leading 3,136 minutes primarily playing as a center back and has notched three goals and five assists. Rising through the Academy ranks, Nystrom was selected as one of the three Timbers Academy team captains this year and has received opportunities to work with the U-18 squad as well as Timbers2 of MLS NEXT Pro. Notably, he received his first youth national team call up earlier this year from the United States U-16 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Camp in Florida.

Nystrom will join team West to face off against team East in the fourth edition of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. He becomes the fourth Portland Timbers Academy product to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, following Max Eisenberg (2024), Sawyer Jura (2023) and Ian Shaul (2022).

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-2010, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.

The match will be streamed live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSSoccer.com. Admission to the game is free, as fans in Austin can watch the future stars of MLS take center stage during MLS All-Star week.







