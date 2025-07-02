San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension
July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has re-signed defender Christopher McVey to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028. The new contract is effective July 1, 2025.
"Chris has been a cornerstone of our defense since day one," said San Diego FC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His consistency and presence on the back line have been instrumental to our early success. We're thrilled to sign him to a contract extension and look forward to his continued contributions to San Diego FC."
SDFC originally acquired McVey from D.C. United on December 11, 2024, in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). His initial agreement included a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season, with a Club option for 2026.
McVey etched his name into Club history as a member of SDFC's first-ever starting XI in its historic MLS debut win over the LA Galaxy on February 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Since then, he has become a vital part of the Club's backline, recording 18 MLS regular season starts and scoring two goals.
McVey, along with goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, is one of only two SDFC players who have played every minute of all 20 matches this season, totaling 1,800 minutes played. This season, McVey leads MLS in passes attempted (1,620) and in touches (1,796) and is tied in 8th place in pass completion percentage at 92.7%, placing him among the league's most accurate distributors.
Name: Christopher McVey
Position: Defender
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185 lbs.
Born: April 12, 1997
Age: 28
Birthplace: Sparsör, Sweden
Previous Club: D.C. United
Pronunciation: chris-TOH-fer mik-VAY
Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Selected for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- U-16 Nash Dearmin and U-17 Quinton John Named to MLS NEXT 2025 All-Star Roster - Inter Miami CF
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Austin for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Chicago Fire FC
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Austin for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - MLS
- Ademar Chavez, Andrei Chirila Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Ronan Leeming Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Seattle Sounders FC
- Two LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate - LA Galaxy
- Jonathan Ransom and DD Sibrian Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Atlanta United FC
- Cristiano Oliveira and Josh Macedo Selected to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Philadelphia Union
- Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Jack Kortkamp Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC's U16 Academy Defender Liam Devan Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Celebrate '90s Night and Dallas Burn Legends on July 19 at Toyota Stadium - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Enea Mihaj - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension
- 5 Things You Don't Want to Miss at Saturday's Match against Houston Dynamo
- Weekend Full of Watch Parties with San Diego FC
- Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21
- San Diego FC Rallies to Beat FC Dallas, 3-2, at Toyota Stadium