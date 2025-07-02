San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has re-signed defender Christopher McVey to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028. The new contract is effective July 1, 2025.

"Chris has been a cornerstone of our defense since day one," said San Diego FC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His consistency and presence on the back line have been instrumental to our early success. We're thrilled to sign him to a contract extension and look forward to his continued contributions to San Diego FC."

SDFC originally acquired McVey from D.C. United on December 11, 2024, in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). His initial agreement included a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season, with a Club option for 2026.

McVey etched his name into Club history as a member of SDFC's first-ever starting XI in its historic MLS debut win over the LA Galaxy on February 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Since then, he has become a vital part of the Club's backline, recording 18 MLS regular season starts and scoring two goals.

McVey, along with goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, is one of only two SDFC players who have played every minute of all 20 matches this season, totaling 1,800 minutes played. This season, McVey leads MLS in passes attempted (1,620) and in touches (1,796) and is tied in 8th place in pass completion percentage at 92.7%, placing him among the league's most accurate distributors.

Name: Christopher McVey

Position: Defender

Height:  6-3

Weight:  185 lbs.

Born: April 12, 1997

Age: 28

Birthplace:  Sparsör, Sweden

Previous Club: D.C. United

Pronunciation: chris-TOH-fer mik-VAY







