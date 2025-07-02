Jack Kortkamp Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp will represent the club at the fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, Major League Soccer announced today.

The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Austin can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

Of the 44 players set to compete in the match, almost half have progressed to sign Homegrown deals or appear in MLS NEXT Pro. Approximately 65% of former MLS NEXT All-Stars have signed professional contracts, and more than 30 alumni have gone on to impress in MLS this season, including Sporting Kansas City defender Ian James.

SKC Players at MLS NEXT All-Star Games

2025: Jack Kortkamp

2024: Ian James

2023: Nati Clarke

2022: Edgar Bazan

"These 44 players represent the highest level of performance and future potential across our MLS NEXT Academies," said MLS NEXT Technical Director Luis Robles. "It's our privilege to honor the work that these players and their clubs have put in all season. We're excited to see them compete on July 21st and experience MLS All-Star Week in Austin."

Born in Oakville, Canada, and raised in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Kortkamp developed in the Sporting KC Academy, competing at the U-14 through U-19 levels from 2021-2024. He signed with Sporting as a Homegrown Player in December to become the youngest active goalkeeper in Major League Soccer.

After training with Sporting's first team during the 2024 preseason in Miami, the young goalkeeper signed an amateur contract with Sporting KC II last May. He earned his SKC II debut that June at Real Monarchs for his first of three MLS NEXT Pro starts, including a home victory over LAFC 2 in the 2024 season finale. The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign has seen Kortkamp earn six starts with Sporting KC II while making 25 saves, both team highs for goalkeepers. He has one clean sheet this season, blanking The Town FC in a four-save, scoreless draw at Children's Mercy Victory Field on May 18.

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.

"We're committed to supporting young athletes and the communities that help them thrive," said Dan Keats, director of Sponsorships, Allstate. "Sponsoring the MLS NEXT All-Star Game is about investing in the future of the sport and celebrating the hard work, character and potential of these standout players from across the U.S. and Canada."

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The East All-Stars will be led by Orlando City SC academy director and U18 head coach Javier Carrillo, who led the Lions to their first ever Generation adidas Cup title in April. The West will be coached by Austin FC U16 head coach Jason Shackell, who helped the U16 side reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 Generation adidas Cup and the Round of 32 at MLS NEXT Cup in June.

A frequent member of the US Youth National Teams, Kortkamp is one of eight American players to be selected for all three U-17 training camps plus the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers during the 2024-2025 cycle. The keeper first represented the United States at a U-15 training camp in October 2022 at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the world-class training home of Sporting KC. He made his U.S. U-15 debut in April 2023 with starts in friendlies against England and Japan in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Kortkamp earned his first selection to the U.S. U-16 Men's National Team in April 2024 for a Florida training camp and returned to the U-16 squad the following month for a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he notably faced Argentina in a friendly.







