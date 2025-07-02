Atlanta United Signs Defender Enea Mihaj

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed defender Enea Mihaj (pronounced Mee-high) on a free transfer. The 26-year-old center back, who most recently played three seasons at FC Famalicão in Portugal's first division, has signed a contract through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029. Mihaj will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa and will be eligible to play after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.

"We're pleased to welcome Enea to the club and are looking forward to integrating him into the group ahead of the second half of our season," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's a physical center back and a vocal leader with experience from multiple leagues in Europe. We expect him to play an important role and add competition to our backline."

Mihaj spent the past three seasons at FC Famalicão where he started 81 of his 82 appearances in all competitions, including 72 in Portugal's Primeira Liga. The center back started 25 league appearances in his first season in 2022-23 and helped the club reach the semifinals of the Portuguese Cup. He started all 18 of his league appearances in 2023-24 and all 29 of his appearances this past season, recording an assist against Vitória Guimarães.

After moving to Greece as a child, Mihaj joined the Panetolikos GFS academy and progressed through the ranks where he played 50 matches and scored three goals for the U-20 side. He joined the club's first team ahead of the 2016-17 league campaign and made his debut in a cup match against PAOK on Jan. 11, 2017. He would go on to make 49 appearances in all competitions and record one assist with the club. He started 25 of his 26 appearances in Greece's first division during the 2017-18 season and recorded his first professional assist against AOK Kerkyra. The following season, he started 18 of his 19 league appearances.

The defender transferred to PAOK, one of Greece's top clubs, ahead of the 2019-20 season and registered 34 appearances with one goal and two assists across all competitions during three seasons. PAOK won the 2020-21 Greek Cup and finished as league runners-up in each of his three seasons with the club. Mihaj scored his first professional goal in a 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the league playoffs on July 12, 2020. The club qualified for the 2021-22 UEFA Conference League where Mihaj made seven appearances in the tournament as PAOK reached the quarterfinals.

At the international level, Mihaj has made 19 appearances for Albania's senior national team, making his debut on Sept. 10, 2018 in a UEFA Nations League match against Scotland.

Player Profile

Name: Enea Mihaj (Pronounced Mee-high)

Position: Defender

Height:  6-1

Birthdate: July 5, 1998 (26)

Birthplace: Berat, Albania

Citizenship: Albania, Greece

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Enea Mihaj through the 2028 season with an option for 2029 on July 2, 2025, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 2, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (11):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025

Atlanta United Signs Defender Enea Mihaj - Atlanta United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.