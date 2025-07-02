FC Dallas to Celebrate '90s Night and Dallas Burn Legends on July 19 at Toyota Stadium

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - As part of its season-long celebration of 30 years in Major League Soccer, FC Dallas will host '90s Night presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19 against St. Louis CITY SC at Toyota Stadium. The night will feature nostalgia, iconic music, surprise activations and a historic return of club legends from the Dallas Burn era (1996-2004).

The match will also mark the debut of the club's highly anticipated third kit which will be unveiled prior to July 19th.

Burn Legends in Attendance

These Burn-era icons helped shape Dallas' soccer identity and are scheduled to participate in the celebration:

Jeff Cassar - Former Burn/FC Dallas goalkeeper and longtime MLS coach.

Mark Dodd - 1996 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and key figure in the club's early success.

Richard Farrer - One of the most consistent defenders in Burn history with more than 140 appearances from 1996-2002.

Jason Kreis - First MLS MVP in club history, Dallas' all-time leading scorer and first goal-scorer in club history.

Bevan Rhine - Wife of the late Bobby Rhine, beloved Burn star, club ambassador and broadcaster.

Jorge "El Zarco" Rodriguez - Former Salvadoran national team captain and midfield engine for the Burn from 1997-2002

These club legends will:

Light the Shield during pregame ceremonies

Be honored at halftime on the field

Tickets

This is one of the most anticipated nights of the season and tickets are limited. To secure your seat for this unforgettable '90s throwback celebration, visit FCDallasTickets.com.

FC Dallas at 30

One of MLS' founding clubs, FC Dallas is commemorating 30 seasons with fan-focused content and community-driven storytelling, celebrating top players, unforgettable moments and the club's impact on soccer in North Texas. Explore the full 30th season content series at FCDallas.com/30.







