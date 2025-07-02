Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Ronan Leeming Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game

RENTON, WASH. - MLS NEXT today announced the player selections, details and broadcast information for the fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Sounders FC Academy midfielder Ronan Leeming was named to the West team, his first appearance on the MLS NEXT All-Star squad. The match showcases the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, on Monday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Austin can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

"We are very proud of Ronan's selection to this year's MLS NEXT All-Star team," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "It's a testament to the type of person and player he is, and the qualities he continually shows during each training session and match. We are excited to have Ronan continue the long tradition of success at the club within our youth ranks."

Leeming,16, who joined Sounders FC Academy in 2022, appeared in 18 matches (15 starts) during the 2024-2025 MLS NEXT season, scoring three goals, including a brace against San Jose (May 3, 2025). He also recently played with Sounders FC Academy in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup at the U-18 level, with the team finishing third in Group F before eventually falling 1-0 to Charlotte FC in the Premier bracket. In February, the midfielder traveled to Qatar to participate in the Alkass International Cup, helping the Rave Green reach the Semifinals before falling to Real Madrid 2-0 and finishing fourth. Leeming started all three of Seattle's Group Stage fixtures throughout the tournament.

Leeming continues a tradition of Sounders FC Academy players who have been named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, including Etienne Veillard (2024), Chris Aquino (2022), Stuart Hawkins (2022 and 2023) and Mohammed Shour (2023). Shour was named the MVP of the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

The 44 players on the MLS NEXT All-Star rosters were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-2010 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The West will be coached by Austin FC U-16 Head Coach Jason Shackell.

