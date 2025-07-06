Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Draw with Columbus on Sunday at Lumen Field

July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (8-6-6, 30 points) drew 1-1 at home with the Columbus Crew (10-3-8, 38 points) on Sunday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. After Diego Rossi put the visitors up with an early goal, Paul Rothrock found the equalizer at the end of the first half, as the two sides split points in the cross-conference matchup.

In the closing moments of the second half, Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei suffered an injury following a collision on a Crew free kick and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation (the club will provide updates as they become available). Seattle hits the road to take on Sporting Kansas City next Saturday, July 12 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 30 points (8-6-6).

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 43rd minute was his third of the season, all in MLS play. The Seattle native scored five goals in MLS play last year.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi provided the assist, his second of the season. The defender signed with the First Team earlier this year following a 2024 season with Tacoma Defiance.

Stefan Frei made his 1,000th regular-season save as a member of the Rave Green today, joining Nick Rimando (1,128) as the only goalkeepers in MLS history with at least 1,000 saves for one club. Frei was injured in the closing moments of the match and is currently being evaluated for a head and neck injury (Sounders FC will provide further updates as they become available).

With his 213th start in all competitions today, Nouhou passed Nico Lodeiro for sixth in club history.

Jackson Ragen recorded his 100th regular-season appearance today. The defender originally signed with Seattle prior to the 2022 season before signing a contract extension in September of last year.

Brian Schmetzer made one change to the starting lineup from last weekend's 2-0 win over Austin FC, with Nouhou replacing Reed Baker-Whiting at left back.

After nearly a month at home, the Rave Green hit the road to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 12 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Columbus Crew 1

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 30,552

Weather: 74 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

CLB - Diego Rossi (Ibrahim Aliyu, Jacen Russell-Rowe) 27'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 43'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 46'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 71'

CLB - Mohamed Farsi (caution) 78'

CLB - Steven Moreira (caution) 85'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 87'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution; ejection) 90+2'

CLB - Diego Rossi (caution) 90+6'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Jonathan Bell 90+5'), Albert Rusnák (Pedro de la Vega 80'), Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 80'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 71')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 31

Columbus Crew - Evan Bush; Yevhen Cheberko, Sean Zawadzki, Steven Moreira, Mohamed Farsi (Cesar Ruvalcaba 90+7'); Darlington Nagbe - Captain, Dylan Chambost (Amar Sejdić 80'), Daniel Gazdag, Ibrahim Aliyu (Tristan Brown 90'), Diego Rossi, Jacen Russell-Rowe (Aziel Jackson 80')

Substitutes not used: Abraham Romero, Taha Habroune, Cole Mrowka, Owen Presthus

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 1







