Revolution Fall to Portland Timbers, 2-1

July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The New England Revolution (6-7-6; 24 pts.) were defeated, 2-1, by Portland Timbers FC (9-5-6; 33 pts.) at Providence Park on Saturday night. Forward Luca Langoni scored his first goal of the season in the match. With the loss, New England's road unbeaten streak ends at seven games.

The Revolution had the first big chance of the night in the 17th minute when Peyton Miller got behind his defender and found himself in alone on goal, but the young wingback sent his shot directly at Portland's Maxime Crépeau. The Timbers then struck first in the 20th minute as rookie Ian Smith put his laces through a shot that found the top corner.

New England found its breakthrough through Luca Langoni in the 35th minute, capitalizing with a direct counterattack to level the match. Tanner Beason started the surge forward with an interception at the top of his own penalty area and played it wide to Carles Gil, who launched his delivery to a streaking Langoni. The Argentinian dribbled into the box, chopped the ball onto his left foot, and calmly rolled it into the far corner for his first goal of the season. Gil's seventh assist of the year gives him a helper in three straight games, and 14 combined goals and assists in the last 15 games.

Several more quality chances for the Revolution late in the first half and early in the second for the Revolution had the visitors inches away from an advantage. Leo Campana fired high on two occasions, and Langoni sent another shot inches wide of the net. Campana tested Crépeau with a powerful strike on target in the 57th minute, but the shot was parried away.

The Revolution found themselves trailing again in the 72nd minute after Timbers midfielder David Da Costa fired the hosts back ahead. His curling shot from distance found its way through traffic and just past the outstretched palm of goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič. Less than five minutes later, Santiago Moreno unleashed a similar shot that was bending on target, but this time Ivačič was up to the test and punched it clear. Ivačič denied Moreno again in the 86th minute, one of his three saves on the night.

Head Coach Caleb Porter, coaching his first game in the visitors' technical area at Providence Park after five years at the helm of the Timbers from 2013-17, deployed attacking substitutes Maxi Urruti and Luis Diaz as his side pressed for an equalizer. One of New England's best chances of the later stages came in the 88th minute as Gil sent a left-footed cross onto the head of Alhassan Yusuf at the back post, but pressure from a Timbers defender forced the effort off target.

The Revolution return home to face Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, July 9 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Saturday's result snaps New England's road unbeaten run at seven games, tied for the longest in club history.

Tonight was Head Coach Caleb Porter's first match at Providence Park since departing the Timbers in 2017.

Luca Langoni earned his first start in MLS since April 5 and tallied his first goal of the season.

Carles Gil recorded an assist for a third straight match, his seventh of the regular season and 80th of his MLS regular season career.

Gil, who added three key passes on the night, has found the scoresheet in all three of his career games at Providence Park.

Tanner Beason logged the 100th start of his MLS regular season career.

Aljaž Ivačič recorded his 25th career start at Providence Park, his first as a visitor.

Matt Polster made his 150th MLS appearance for New England, completing 93.1 percent of his passes.

Leo Campana registered a team-high four shot attempts in the match.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #19

New England Revolution 1 at Portland Timbers FC 2

July 5, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins

Assistant Referee: Jason White

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

Video Asst. Referee: Carol Anne Chenard

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 79 degrees and clear

Attendance: 22,776

Scoring Summary:

POR - Ian Smith 1 (Santiago Moreno 4, Kevin Kelsy 1) 20'

NE - Luca Langoni 1 (Carles Gil 7) 35'

POR - David Da Costa 3 (Diego Chará 1) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

None

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason; Peyton Miller, Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Brandon Bye (Luis Diaz 80'); Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Maxi Urruti 74'); Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Andrew Farrell, Will Sands, Jackson Yueill, Allan Oyirwoth.

Portland Timbers FC: Maxime Crepeau; Kamal Miller © (Gage Guerra 59'), Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic, Juan Mosquera; David Da Costa, Joao Ortiz (Cristhian Paredes 83'), David Ayala (Diego Chará 71'); Ian Smith (Eric Miller 83'), Kevin Kelsy (Felipe Mora 71'), Santiago Moreno.

Substitutes Not Used: James Pantemis; Omir Fernandez.







