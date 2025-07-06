FC Cincinnati Keep Winning Streak Going in Return to TQL Stadium with 2-1 Victory over Chicago Fire FC

July 6, 2025

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan led the press conference off by doing the hard work for the gathered media by laying out the theme of the night. Doing so plainly, simply, and without prompting.

"Pretty consistent theme as far as guys ability to get on top and protect a lead," Noonan said in his opening statement from the dais at TQL Stadium. "We know we can be better in how we go about it, but where we let ourselves down with just moving the ball up the field, we made up for it with some really strong defending."

There were some magical moments in the middle, and some standout performances to make it so, but in the Head Coaches' approximation this match fit in the stretch of matches FCC has played of late. A stretch of games where, sure, there are things to work on, and sure, it wasn't a perfect match, but FC Cincinnati earned a hard fought victory in front of a sold out TQL Stadium crowd while also seeing improvements in key places and earning the all valuable three points at home.

FC Cincinnati got on top early thanks to (once again) an outstanding bit of attacking brilliance from their All-Star midfielder, Evander, then added to their lead in the second half when Evander curled a picture perfect pass to Kévin Denkey who made no doubt about the finish. Chicago Fire FC, known for their attacking skill and dangerous trio at the top of the field, halved the lead with a goal of their own in the second half. But from there FC Cincinnati saw out the match in a professional, mostly worry free way.

"The end of the game, obviously, is a little bit chaotic with substitutions and us being thin. There were a couple challenging moments, but in the end, I think the guys see it out in a good way," Noonan added from the presser to close his opening statement.

The Orange and Blue entered this match with a thin bench based on a.) health and b.) Miles Robinson still being away with the US Mens' National Team. Noonan had just one "conventional" center back, Matt Miazga, at his disposal to select to start on the back line with Gilberto Flores out and Teenage Hadebe working back in from injury. Similarly, with Obinna Nwobodo, Sergio Santos and Yuya Kubo the depth up the field was limited. Possible selections at wingback were there, but with center backs out those players too were deputized. Essentially, even with a thin squad, several players were asked to play out of position and, at times, put in a shift in earning a victory.

Alvas Powell and Lukas Engle were two who particularly featured in important roles that were ultimately key to the team's success on Saturday night. Both players, who typically feature as wingbacks for FCC in most situations, have experience playing as center backs. Still, as the game went on and the challenges of both personnel and fatigue began to mount, the efforts of the squad as a whole, even when playing out of position, is what ultimately won the day.

"You see a team where guys are ready for an opportunity and they want to help the team. It's not always perfect, but they have the right approach, and I think that's what allows us to go and play good teams and get results," Noonan explained as to the value of having players who are willing to take on new roles. "We try to take the guys that are available and position them in a good way to go and perform, always with the idea that you have to compete the right way, even if there's struggle, even if things aren't going our way. There are no excuses. Figure it out. And that's what we're trying to do is figure it out with what we have always."

Noonan then pointed to Alvas Powell as an example of how that willingness to work hard, even when maybe not 100% comfortable in a certain position, can manifest itself.

"In the moments where maybe there's a mistake in decision-making, what he does on some of those recovery runs in the second half is just elite. Elite effort, elite speed and he's making the play, as well," Noonan explained. "That's where the trust is. He's going to do everything he can to help our team. And even when he's made a mistake or two, he's not shutting off in a way where you can't count on to do the defensive stuff."

The man of the match though was Evander, who continued to dazzle and stun in new ways with his goal and assist. The Brazilian midfield/magician continued a now multi week stretch of dominance where he has contributed to seven goals in FCC's last three games, and has taken over as the clubs offensive engine in ways that extend far further down the field than just the finishing.

Evander has been a difference maker all season, but at times his contributions have come in distilled moments rather than holistic approaches. Noonan has highlighted in recent weeks that he has continued to emphasize getting Evander on the ball, getting him more directly involved with the build and being intentional about how they utilize their star midfielder.

It appears that emphasis has begun to click both for Evander and his teammates as over the last four games (all of which make up an FCC winning streak) it has been the 2025 MLS All-Star and finalist for All-Star captain at the core of it.

"There are a lot of influences to why he's been so impactful recently. His teammates understand how and where to find him, the movement off the ball," Noonan explained Saturday night. "I mean, Kevin's run...if he's in space, run hard to goal. If you're in isolation and you have that much space to attack, run hard. And that's the benefit, and it's being able to get close to goal with the chance to score.

"He's a talented player. He's not one dimensional. There are going to be games where he's productive in certain areas of the field for certain reasons, depending on how teams play and structure defensively. He's able to adjust and read the game, and we're trying within our preparation to consistently find ways to make sure he has a strong impact on the game, and those are some of the reasons I think we've seen him really step up on an even bigger scale with this past three-game stretch."

The Orange and Blue finish the night not only top of the Eastern Conference with 42 points through 21 games, but atop the Supporters' Shield standings as well thanks to other favorable results throughout the league. But in the wake of the victory Saturday night in Cincy, attention turns extremely quickly to what lurks on the horizon.

The Hell is Real derby with Columbus Crew casts a wide shadow. Not only does that matchup pit geographic in-state rivals against each other, but two sides who represent some of the best that Major League Soccer has to offer. Every matchup has massive implications to the table, and one week from Saturday night's victory FCC hosts Columbus at TQL Stadium for the return leg of the derby.

It's a game that looms so large that, according to Pavel Bucha, players were talking about the matchup in the cold tub just minutes after the final whistle.

FC Cincinnati enter that match as winners of their last four and with the confidence that matches that kind of achievement. The key that FCC is looking to move forward with is their consistency. They didn't celebrate and claim victory after winning in New England to start this streak, and they won't do so after beating Chicago. They'll head back to training tomorrow morning.

"Coming off a win is nice, but tomorrow we forget about this and turn our focus to our next opponent," Noonan said to close the press conference, putting a neat finish on the presser he opened by establishing the notable theme. "So hopefully, we can have a good week in preparation. I think what I'm most pleased about in this stretch of wins, we've had really good preparation and guys have done a lot of good things in training that has translated to help us get results. Is it always perfect? Like I said, no. There are things we can get better with but forget about it. Take this good feeling that we have with results, but don't be content with where we're at. Be hungry to go do more good things with our performance, and hopefully a good result."







