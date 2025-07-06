Timbers Down New England Revolution, 2-1, at Providence Park

July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers downed the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night at Providence Park to extend their home unbeaten streak to a 10th -straight match. Ian Smith opened the scoring in the 20th minute, delivering a powerful right-footed volley to score his first professional goal, and David Da Costa scored the eventual game winner in the 72nd minute with an outside-the-box curler. The Timbers (9-5-6, 33 pts) remain in fourth place in the Western Conference and just six points from the conference lead.

Notables on the Night

Ian Smith scored his first professional goal to open the scoring in the 20th minute, assisted by Santiago Moreno. The assist marks Moreno's fourth of the campaign. David Da Costa registered his third goal of 2025, bringing his goal contributions to 11. His 11 goal contributions are second-most on the team behind Antony's 13. Additionally, Diego Chara and Kevin Kelsy recorded their first assists of the season.

Home Unbeaten Streaks

Tonight's victory extended Portland's home unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches (6-0-4). This season, the Timbers are 6-1-4 at Providence Park with 18 goals scored. Tonight's result also improves Portland's home unbeaten streak over the Revolution to 3-0-4.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Ian Smith (Santiago Moreno, Kevin Kelsy), 20th minute: Ian Smith caught the end of a cross from Santiago Moreno inside the left side of the 18-yard box and fired a first-touch volley into the top-right corner.

NE - Luca Langoni (Carles Gil), 35th minute: Receiving a midfield cross from Carles Gil into the top of the 18-yard-box, Luca Langoni dribbled it into the area and feinted a shot with his right foot to lose his mark before cutting it back and slotting it into the lower far post with his left foot.

POR - David Da Costa (Diego Chara), 72nd minute: After receiving a pass from Diego Chara outside the box, David Da Costa shuffled towards goal and delivered a right-footed curler from outside the area and into the far-side netting.

Notes

The Timbers (9-5-6, 33 pts) remain in fourth place in the Western Conference. With tonight's result, the Timbers remain undefeated at Providence Park in their last 10 games (6-0-4). Notably, the victory extends Portland's home unbeaten streak over New England to 3-0-4. Portland has accumulated 22 points at home (6-1-4) this season. Ian Smith registered his first professional goal. David Da Costa tallied his third goal of the season. Da Costa registered his 11th goal contribution, trailing only Antony (13) for most on the team. Notably, four of Da Costa's goal contributions this season have been game winners. Santiago Moreno recorded his fourth assist of the campaign. Diego Chara recorded his first assist of the 2025 season. Kevin Kelsy tallied his first MLS assist. Gage Guerra made his Providence Park debut coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to take on St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on S unday, July 13. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (9-5-6, 33pts) vs. New England Revolution (6-7-6, 24pts)

July 5, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

New England Revolution 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Smith (Moreno, Kelsy), 20

NE: Langoni (Gil), 35

POR: Da Costa (Chara), 72

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Zuparic, D Surman, D K. Miller Š (Guerra, 59), D Smith (E. Miller, 83), M Ortiz (Paredes, 83), M Ayala (Chara, 71), F Da Costa, F Moreno, F Kelsy (Mora, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, F Fernandez

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Moreno, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Moreno, 2); FOULS: 6 (Ayala, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

NE: GK Ivacic, D Fofana, D Ceballos, D Beason, D Bye, M Polster, M Gil Š, M Yusuf, M Miller (Díaz, 80), M Langoni (Urruti, 74), F Campana

Substitutes Not Used: GK Parisian, D Sands, D Hughes, D Omsberg, D Farrell, M Yueill, M Oyirwoth

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Campana, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players, 1); FOULS: 9 (three players, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

Referee: Jon Freeman

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Jason White

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 22,776

