Timbers Down New England Revolution, 2-1, at Providence Park
July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers downed the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night at Providence Park to extend their home unbeaten streak to a 10th -straight match. Ian Smith opened the scoring in the 20th minute, delivering a powerful right-footed volley to score his first professional goal, and David Da Costa scored the eventual game winner in the 72nd minute with an outside-the-box curler. The Timbers (9-5-6, 33 pts) remain in fourth place in the Western Conference and just six points from the conference lead.
Notables on the Night
Ian Smith scored his first professional goal to open the scoring in the 20th minute, assisted by Santiago Moreno. The assist marks Moreno's fourth of the campaign. David Da Costa registered his third goal of 2025, bringing his goal contributions to 11. His 11 goal contributions are second-most on the team behind Antony's 13. Additionally, Diego Chara and Kevin Kelsy recorded their first assists of the season.
Home Unbeaten Streaks
Tonight's victory extended Portland's home unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches (6-0-4). This season, the Timbers are 6-1-4 at Providence Park with 18 goals scored. Tonight's result also improves Portland's home unbeaten streak over the Revolution to 3-0-4.
Goal-Scoring Plays
POR - Ian Smith (Santiago Moreno, Kevin Kelsy), 20th minute: Ian Smith caught the end of a cross from Santiago Moreno inside the left side of the 18-yard box and fired a first-touch volley into the top-right corner.
NE - Luca Langoni (Carles Gil), 35th minute: Receiving a midfield cross from Carles Gil into the top of the 18-yard-box, Luca Langoni dribbled it into the area and feinted a shot with his right foot to lose his mark before cutting it back and slotting it into the lower far post with his left foot.
POR - David Da Costa (Diego Chara), 72nd minute: After receiving a pass from Diego Chara outside the box, David Da Costa shuffled towards goal and delivered a right-footed curler from outside the area and into the far-side netting.
Notes
The Timbers (9-5-6, 33 pts) remain in fourth place in the Western Conference. With tonight's result, the Timbers remain undefeated at Providence Park in their last 10 games (6-0-4). Notably, the victory extends Portland's home unbeaten streak over New England to 3-0-4. Portland has accumulated 22 points at home (6-1-4) this season. Ian Smith registered his first professional goal. David Da Costa tallied his third goal of the season. Da Costa registered his 11th goal contribution, trailing only Antony (13) for most on the team. Notably, four of Da Costa's goal contributions this season have been game winners. Santiago Moreno recorded his fourth assist of the campaign. Diego Chara recorded his first assist of the 2025 season. Kevin Kelsy tallied his first MLS assist. Gage Guerra made his Providence Park debut coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute.
Next Game
The Timbers will travel to take on St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on S unday, July 13. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (9-5-6, 33pts) vs. New England Revolution (6-7-6, 24pts)
July 5, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 1 1 2
New England Revolution 1 0 1
Scoring Summary:
POR: Smith (Moreno, Kelsy), 20
NE: Langoni (Gil), 35
POR: Da Costa (Chara), 72
Misconduct Summary:
None
Lineups:
POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Zuparic, D Surman, D K. Miller Š (Guerra, 59), D Smith (E. Miller, 83), M Ortiz (Paredes, 83), M Ayala (Chara, 71), F Da Costa, F Moreno, F Kelsy (Mora, 71)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, F Fernandez
TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Moreno, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Moreno, 2); FOULS: 6 (Ayala, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2
NE: GK Ivacic, D Fofana, D Ceballos, D Beason, D Bye, M Polster, M Gil Š, M Yusuf, M Miller (Díaz, 80), M Langoni (Urruti, 74), F Campana
Substitutes Not Used: GK Parisian, D Sands, D Hughes, D Omsberg, D Farrell, M Yueill, M Oyirwoth
TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Campana, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players, 1); FOULS: 9 (three players, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3
Referee: Jon Freeman
Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Jason White
Fourth Official: Matt Thompson
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Attendance: 22,776
-- visit www.timbers.com --
Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Win 4-3 Road Thriller Over MLS Newcomers San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Down New England Revolution, 2-1, at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Falls, 4-3, to Houston Dynamo at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Revolution Fall to Portland Timbers, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- San Jose Earns Crucial Point With Second-Half Comeback Despite Finishing With 10 Men - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Down New England Revolution, 2-1, at Providence Park
- Portland Timbers Transfer Defender Claudio Bravo to Argentinian Side Argentinos Juniors
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster
- Portland Timbers Launch Expansion of Performance Center with 13-Acre Purchase in Beaverton