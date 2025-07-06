Houston Dynamo FC Win 4-3 Road Thriller Over MLS Newcomers San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO - Houston Dynamo FC secured a thrilling 4-3 road victory over San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium tonight behind a brace and late stoppage-time match winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce. The result handed San Diego just their second home loss of the season and lifted the Dynamo above the Western Conference playoff line.

Notably, forward Lawrence Ennali made his first start for the Dynamo tonight, another milestone in his return from a season-ending knee injury in September last season.

San Diego took the lead in the 25 th minute when a header from Onni Valakari set up Milan Iloski for a right-footed finish in center of the box.

Ennali leveled the match for the Dynamo in the 36 th minute when the German forward chased a clearance by forward Amine Bassi from Houston's own half, controlling the ball at the top of the box and finishing towards the far post for his first goal of the season. The play also marked Bassi's second assist of the season.

Houston took the lead in first half stoppage time with an outstanding right-footed strike from defender Franco Escobar, just outside the box. The play began with defender Ethan Bartlow playing a ball to the Argentinean, who then beat a defender to his right before curling a shot towards the far post for his second goal of the season.

San Diego leveled the match in the 54 th minute when Luca Bombino found the back of the net with a volley, following a headed pass from Jeppe Tverskov. The home team then retook the lead in the 67 th minute when Valakari redirected a shot from Anders Dreyer into the back of the net.

Houston leveled the match again in the 87 th minute when Ponce converted a penalty kick with a powerful strike into the roof of the net. The foul was given after goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos came off his line for a clearance but instead fouled the Argentinean forward.

Ponce then completed his first career MLS brace in the 100 th minute of the match, finding the bottom left corner after receiving a leading pass from Bartlow. The goal marked Ponce's seventh goal of the season and Bartlow's second assist of the match and season.

The Dynamo almost took an early lead in the first minute of the match when Ennali dribbled inside the box and found Ponce in the middle for a quick strike that missed the near post by inches.

A minute later, defender Felipe Andrade took his chances from deep with a right-footed shot that sailed over the crossbar.

Houston had another dangerous opportunity in the 17 th minute when a set piece delivery from Bassi found Ponce inside the box for a header that forced Dos Santos to make a diving save to his right.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 51 st minute when a long-distance strike from Dreyer forced the Englishman to get low and quell the danger. The veteran shot stopper made four saves on the night.

The Dynamo almost leveled the match in the 71 st minute after midfielder Duane Holmes found Ponce at the far post for a left-footed finish. However, a VAR review deemed that Holmes was offside on the play, and the goal was overturned.

Bond delivered a key save in the third minute of second half stoppage time, reacting quickly to block a powerful volley from Iloski.

Houston closes the two-match road stretch versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

San Diego FC (12-6-3, 39 pts.) 3-4 Houston Dynamo FC (7-9-5, 26 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 21

Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California

SCORING SUMMARY

  

TEAM     

1H    

2H    

FT     

San Diego FC

1

2

3

Houston Dynamo FC

2

2

4

SD: Milan Iloski 10 (Onni Valakari 7) 25'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali 1 (Amine Bassi 2) 36'

HOU: Franco Escobar 2 (Ethan Bartlow 1) 45'+3'

SD: Luca Bombino 1 (Jeppe Tverskov 7) 54'

SD: Onni Valakari 4 (Anders Dreyer 15) 67'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 6 (unassisted) 87'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 7 (Ethan Bartlow 2) 90'+10'

San Diego FC: CJ Dos Santos; Luca Bombino, Paddy McNair (Ian Pilcher 56'), Christopher McVey, Oscar Verhoeven; Jeppe Tverskov, Onni Valakari, Anibal Godoy (Tomas Angel 90'); Alex Mighten (Hirving Lozano 56'), Milan Iloski, Anders Dreyer

Unused substitutes: Pablo Sisniega, Heine Gikling Bruseth, Jasper Loffelsend, Franco Negri, Emmanuel Boateng, Manu Duah

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortiz, Felipe Andrade; Artur, Brooklyn Raines, Lawrence Ennali (Duane Holmes 62'); Amine Bassi (Griffin Dorsey 90'+15'), Ezequiel Ponce, Ondřej Lingr (Erik Dueñas 77')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Daniel Steres, Toyosi Olusanya, Gabe Segal, Femi Awodesu, Júnior Urso

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Ondřej Lingr (caution; foul) 53'

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 58'

HOU: Ethan Bartlow (caution; foul) 62'

SD: CJ Dos Santos (caution; foul) 84'

HOU: Amine Bassi (caution; foul) 90'+1'

HOU: Duane Holmes (caution; foul) 90'+2'

HOU: Erik Dueñas (caution: foul) 90'+14'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant: Kevin Lock

Assistant: Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Kevin Stott

Weather: 70 degrees, partly cloudy







