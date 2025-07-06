Columbus Crew Tie Seattle Sounders FC 1-1

July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew tied, 1-1 against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Sunday, July 6.

The Black & Gold's 38 points through 21 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and tied for fifth in the Supporters' Shield. The total is tied for the Club's third-most points through 21 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2024 - 42 points (12-3-6)

2. 2010 - 40 points (12-5-4)

3. 2025 - 38 points (10-3-8)

2020 - 38 points (11-5-5)

5. 2023 - 35 points (10-6-5)

The Black & Gold are one of two clubs with only three losses in MLS play this year, joining Inter Miami CF (16 matches).

Columbus is unbeaten in their past four matches (3-0-1).

The Crew have secured a point in 21 of 26 road matches (12-5-9) since 2024.

The Black & Gold in 2025 are now 7-1-2 when scoring first.

Forward Diego Rossi registered the Black & Gold's goal in the 27' minute of the match, his 10th of the season. He is tied for ninth in the 2025 Golden Boot race.

Rossi became the ninth Crew player to record 10 or more goals in back-to-back campaigns.

The 27-year-old is also the fifth MLS player to accomplish the feat with multiple Clubs (LAFC, 2018-2020), joining Crew alum Jeff Cunningham, Roy Lassiter, Ante Razov and Carlos Ruiz.

Forward Ibrahim Aliyu provided the assist to Rossi's score, his first of 2025.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the secondary assist, his second of the season.

With today's start, Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe now ranks 10th for regular season appearances in Crew history (165), surpassing Harrison Afful (164).

The Crew travel to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 12 at TQL Stadium [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at FC Cincinnati

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, July 12 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)







