San Jose Earns Crucial Point With Second-Half Comeback Despite Finishing With 10 Men

July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes battle the New York Red Bulls

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Saturday night at PayPal Park in front of a crowd of 17,580 fans.

The visitors struck first in the 19th minute when Peter Stroud's through ball connected with Emil Forsberg at the edge of the box, who slalomed around the back line to promptly slot the ball home with his left foot and give New York a 1-0 lead.

The Earthquakes answered in the second half when in the 58th minute, Cristian Espinoza streaked down the right wing and his cross intended for Vítor Costa was knocked in by the Red Bulls' Mohammed Sofo for the equalizer. However, six minutes later, San Jose defender DeJuan Jones was booked for his second yellow card and the Quakes were down to 10 players the rest of the match.

Despite the man disadvantage, San Jose head coach Bruce Arena was playing to win and brought on attackers Preston Judd and Ousseni Bouda-the latter of whom ironically contributed on defense to block two New York attempts in crunch time. The back line and goalkeeper Daniel, named the Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match after making three saves, closed out the game and sealed the point.

The Black and Blue will now host Austin FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast via CBS Sports Golazo Network and streamed on Paramount+.

GAME NOTES

The Earthquakes are currently 17-15-11 (62 GF, 69 GA) all-time against the Red Bulls with a 13-4-4 (41 GF, 24 GA) record at home.

The last time these two clubs met on Aug. 8, 2023, they also drew 1-1 with San Jose as the road team.

Currently in playoff position (7-7-7, 28 pts), the Quakes are sixth in the West and have only lost once in their last 12 games across all competitions dating back to May 3. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls (8-7-6, 30 pts) are eighth in the East and have only lost once in eight games across all competitions dating back to May 21.

Tonight marked the first Fireworks Night at PayPal Park.

Firing the pregame siren was Matt Field, Formula Drift Pro Championship Driver. Firing the halftime siren was a quartet of current San Francisco 49ers players: Malik Mustapha, Sam Okuayinonu, Yetur Gross-Matos and Curtis Robinson.

Quakes Head Coach/Sporting Director Bruce Arena, who grew up in Long Island, New York, coached the Red Bulls in 2006-07, leading them to the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in both of his campaigns.

Daniel made three saves to run his total to 67 (seventh in MLS) and earn Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match honors on the heels of MLS Team of the Matchday plaudits from last Saturday's game.

Beau Leroux, Ousseni Bouda and Mark-Anthony Kaye all played tonight; they are the only Quakes who have appeared in all 21 MLS games this season. Only Kaye has appeared in all 23 matches when also counting the two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games the team has played so far. In the Round of 32 match vs. Sacramento Republic on May 7, Bouda was on the roster but was an unused substitute, while Leroux was not called up that night.

Cristian Espinoza, who was not selected for the MLS All-Star Game roster, still leads the league in several stats including key passes (70) and chances created per 90 minute (2.8). He is also second in all MLS in assists (11).

Cristian Espinoza has notched double-digit assists in four consecutive MLS seasons (2022: 14; 2023: 13; 2024: 14; 2025: 11 to date). Only six players have accomplished this feat in the last 20 years:

Carles Gil (2021-24), Hany Mukhtar (2021-24), Lucho Acosta (2021-24), Nico Lodeiro (2017-20) and Brad Davis (2009-12).

Cristian Espinoza also has five seasons overall with double-digit assists during his career (2019), making him one of 13 players all-time to have 10+ assists in five or more different MLS campaigns, joining an exclusive list with Preki (8), Brad Davis (7), Landon Donovan (7), Nico Lodeiro (6), Lucho Acosta (6), Carlos Valderrama (5), ¬âRobert Warzycha (5), Marco Etcheverry (5), Jaime Moreno (5), Carles Gil (5), Diego Valeri (5) and current Earthquakes assistant coach Steve Ralston (5).

With 41 goals in 21 matches, the Black and Blue are currently tied for second in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami CF and trailing only San Diego FC (44). The Quakes currently lead all of MLS in expected goals (44.17).

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 New York Red Bulls

Saturday, July 5, 2025 - PayPal Park; San Jose, California

Weather: 65°F Sunny

Attendance: 17,580

Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Daniel

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Malik Badawi

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Chris Elliot

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

4th Official: Gerald Flores

Scoring Summary:

NYRB (0-1) - Emil Forsberg (Peter Stroud) 19'

SJ (1-1) - Mohammed Sofo (Own Goal) 58'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - DeJuan Jones (caution) 54'

NYRB - Kyle Duncan (caution) 60'

SJ - DeJuan Jones (caution, ejection) 64'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 80'

NYRB - Raheem Edwards (ejection) 87'

NYRB - Ronald Donkor (ejection) 90+2'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Daniel Munie, Dave Romney, Rodrigues; Ian Harkes (Benji Kikanović 77'), Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Cristian Espinoza (C), DeJuan Jones, Beau Leroux (Mark-Anthony Kaye 85'), Vítor Costa (Ousseni Bouda 77'); Josef Martínez (Preston Judd 77').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Max Floriani, Amahl Pellegrino, Jamar Ricketts, Reid Roberts.

POSS.: 56.1%; SHOTS: 15; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 9; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 9; xG: 1.9

NEW YORK RED BULLS: Carlos Coronel (GK); Noah Eile, Omar Valencia, Kyle Duncan (Alexander Hack 59'), Sean Nealis, Peter Stroud, Emil Forsberg (Wiktor Bogacz 90'), Wikelman Carmona (Julian Hall 80'), Mohammad Sofo, Daniel Edelman (Ronald Donkor 80'); Serge Ngoma (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 59').

Substitutes not used: AJ Marcucci (GK), Raheem Edwards, Dennis Gjengaar, Dylan Nealis.

POSS.: 43.9%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 13; xG: 0.9

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's scoring opportunities tonight:

"I think the clearest opportunity was [Vítor] Costa's obviously. [New York's] best opportunity was the corner kick that was called offside. ... I thought on the night, and especially given the fact we played probably 30 minutes with 10 players, we did a good job."

On the team's run of losing just once across all competitions in the last 12 matches:

"The team is doing a good job. I think tonight is a game where we can get three points and obviously circumstances preventing us from doing it. No excuses. We're 21 games in and we have 13 left. There's a lot ahead of us. Hopefully we can have some more positive results over the next month, or put us in a position we need for a playoff spot."

On Ousseni Bouda and Benji Kikanović coming on in the 77th minute with the team down to 10 men:

"Bouda, Benji, they both did a good job. Obviously, playing with 10 players with 30 minutes or so, it took its toll. I thought our guys held up pretty well. At the end of the game, we had a counterattack opportunity off of their corner kick, where we should have been a little bit sharp on the play. I think we had a chance to be real dangerous and possibly get the winning goal."

"The plan was to win the game. No question about that. They gave a great effort and I thought some fresh legs would help us."

"[Benji] gives us good depth in the wide midfield positions. He got some minutes in tonight, so it's good to have him. We have fairly good depth in the wide positions."

On facing Austin FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday:

"We're going to play to win. Austin's game [vs. LAFC] was canceled tonight, so they are coming here fresh. We have a team that has to recover pretty quick, so we have to decide by Monday what kind of adjustments we're going to make for our team. But it's an important game."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DAVE ROMNEY

On the team's consistency having only lost once in 12 matches across all competitions:

"I think we've been a hard team to beat. We've been hard to play against, and it was unfortunate to give away a goal. I think we played very well to finish the first half, and then we came out well in the second half and got a really nice goal."

On head coach Bruce Arena subbing on attacking players despite being a man down:

"Not super surprising, because this staff is very aggressive to begin with. We're keeping the other team on their toes and trying to force a turnover so we can just get the ball in their half and score really well. I think they were thinking maybe we would let down or get really, really defensive, but we ended up changing from back five to a back four, and we had actually a decent amount of counterattacking chances to kind of keep them honest and not have us pinned back in our half. Happy with how we fought and can't be mad at the point."

On Bruce Arena's trust of the depth on the roster;

"He believes in the depth of the team like crazy. He's called upon everybody on the roster. I think everyone's got minutes, and everyone stepped up. He's definitely trusted a lot of guys, and a lot of guys have played really well. So although we have maybe some continuity right now, you just never know with injuries or form, who's going to step in or who's going to be needed. So I think he's just been very adamant on just saying we believe in all 29 of you."

On the short turnaround with the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday:

"I don't know what lineup we're going to go with right now. We've so far gone with completely different lineups for both Open Cup games, and I have no clue which way they're going to kind of take it. For this one, I'm more than happy to play, because anytime you're three games away from a trophy, you're getting excited."

