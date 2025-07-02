Nashville SC's U16 Academy Defender Liam Devan Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and MLS NEXT announced today that U16 Nashville SC Academy defender Liam Devan has been named a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star. The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate features an East against West format at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT and streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.

Devan, who is one of just 44 All-Stars chosen from a pool of more than 7,000 eligible players born between 2008 and 2010, appeared in 10 matches this season for the Nashville SC Academy U16 team and 17 for the U18 team, logging 2,500 minutes and helping secure seven clean sheets.

Nashville SC Academy alum Chris Applewhite, who this season became the first-ever homegrown and youngest player to start for Nashville SC during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and first-ever and youngest player to start a Major League Soccer match for the Boys in Gold, was an MLS NEXT All-Star last season.

The 44 MLS NEXT All-Stars were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.







