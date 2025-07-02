San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Month for June 2025

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer was voted the MLS Player of the Month for the month of June 2025.The Danish attacker has played a crucial role in San Diego's impressive inaugural campaign and took his stellar season to new heights in the month of June. Dreyer led the league in goal contributions (nine) and assists (six) this month and now has the most goal contributions (23) and assists (14) in MLS this season.

Dreyer's performances have propelled San Diego FC into first place in the Western Conference and the thick of the Supporters' Shield race in the club's debut season. San Diego went a perfect 3-0-0 in June and now sits at 39 points (12-5-3), just one point behind the league-leading Philadelphia Union. Through 20 games, San Diego owns the best start by an expansion club in MLS history.

The forward contributed to at least three goals in all three of San Diego's June victories. He provided a crucial hat trick of assists in San Diego's 5-3 win at Vancouver on June 26, a clash of the top two teams in the Western Conference that catapulted the club into first place in the conference. He also bagged his second MLS brace and added an assist in a 4-2 win at Minnesota on June 15. Dreyer joined Lionel Messi as the only players since the start of last season with at least three goal contributions in three-straight games.

San Diego FC will look to continue its winning ways in July, kicking off the month on Saturday against Houston Dynamo FC (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The club will also face its first official international competition at the end of the month, taking on Pachuca in its first Leagues Cup match on Wednesday, July 30 (8 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

June marks the first Player of the Month award for Dreyer and San Diego FC. The forward was named Player of the Matchday for Matchday 1 after bagging a brace in San Diego's inaugural match, a 2-0 win against reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champion LA Galaxy.

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

2025 MLS Player of the Month Winners

Month(s) Player Club

February/March Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union

April Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC

May Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

June Anders Dreyer San Diego FC

