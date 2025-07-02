LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass)

LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Friday's match marks the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 17-13-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 16-12-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver during the 2025 campaign, the Galaxy fell 2-1 on the road to the Whitecaps at BC Place on March 2, 2025. In 18 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 11-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played against the Whitecaps (3-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020. In the last match played at home against Vancouver, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-2 win over the Whitecaps before 25,387 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 21, 2025.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Friday, July 4, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Carlos Mauricio Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)







