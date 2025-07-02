LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4
July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass)
LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Friday's match marks the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 17-13-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 16-12-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver during the 2025 campaign, the Galaxy fell 2-1 on the road to the Whitecaps at BC Place on March 2, 2025. In 18 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 11-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played against the Whitecaps (3-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020. In the last match played at home against Vancouver, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-2 win over the Whitecaps before 25,387 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 21, 2025.
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2025 MLS Regular Season
Friday, July 4, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Carlos Mauricio Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Month for June 2025 - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC's Road Match at Austin FC Rescheduled for Sunday, September 21 - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Announces New Date for Austin FC's September Home Match vs. Seattle - Austin FC
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Selected for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- U-16 Nash Dearmin and U-17 Quinton John Named to MLS NEXT 2025 All-Star Roster - Inter Miami CF
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Austin for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Chicago Fire FC
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Austin for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - MLS
- Ademar Chavez, Andrei Chirila Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Ronan Leeming Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Seattle Sounders FC
- Two LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate - LA Galaxy
- Jonathan Ransom and DD Sibrian Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Atlanta United FC
- Cristiano Oliveira and Josh Macedo Selected to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Philadelphia Union
- Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Jack Kortkamp Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC's U16 Academy Defender Liam Devan Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Celebrate '90s Night and Dallas Burn Legends on July 19 at Toyota Stadium - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Enea Mihaj - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4
- Two LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Fight Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes for the 104th Edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday June 28