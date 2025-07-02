Two LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate
July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - MLS NEXT today announced that LA Galaxy Academy forward Max Steelman and midfielder Eddie Chadwick were both named to the fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22 and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.
The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
WHEN: Monday, July 21 | 5:30 p.m. PT
WHERE: Parmer Field; 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots.
WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com
Free to attend.
