LA Galaxy Fight Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday Night

June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

STANFORD, Calif. - Down 1-0 in the 16th minute, the LA Galaxy fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday Night.

Saturday's match marked the 104th edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 50-34-20 (169 GF, 145 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-29-18 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a 1-0-0 record in Leagues Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 46 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 16-18-12 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last eight matches played on the road (Stanford Stadium & PayPal Park) across all competitions (6-0-2; 20 GF; 10 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021. In LA's last four matches played at Stanford Stadium dating back to Sept. 24, 2023, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-2 (9 GF, 5 GA) against the Earthquakes.

SJ - Beau Leroux (Mark Anthony-Kaye), 16th minute: Mark Anthony-Kaye found Beau Leroux at the top of the box. The San Jose, Calif., native took a touch and rifled his shot into the top right corner of the goal.

LA - Marco Reus, 70th minute: Marco Reus received the ball at the top of the box and played a quick one-two pass with Matheus Nascimento outside the penalty area. Reus was released in behind the San Jose defense and forced San Jose goalkeeper Daniel into a save. Reus was first to the loose ball, and rolled his shot into the bottom right corner.

In his last 10 matches played dating back to April 27, Marco Reus has registered 10 goal contributions (4 goals, 6 assists).

Gabriel Pec and Miki Yamane both made their 50th league appearance for the LA Galaxy in the match against San Jose.

In the Galaxy's last four matches played dating back to May 31, LA holds a record of 1-1-2 (6 GF, 6 GF).

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy (1-13-56 9 pts) at San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-6; 27 pts)

Saturday - Stanford Stadium (Stanford, Calif.)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy0 1 1

San Jose Earthquakes 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

SJ: Leroux (Anthony-Kaye), 16

LA: Reus, 70

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Zanka (caution), 1

SJ: Costa (caution), 11

LA: Aude (caution), 42

SJ: Floriani (caution), 46

LA: Garcés (caution), 50

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 73), D Emiro Garcés, D Zanka, D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 73); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Diego Fagundez (Maya Yoshida, 84), M Marco Reus ©, F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Matheus Nascimento (Lucas Sanabria, 70)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, M Tucker Lepley, M Isaiah Parente, M Elijah Wynder, F Christian Ramirez

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Gabriel Pec, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 16 (Julián Aude, Emiro Garcés, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

SJ: GK Daniel; D Vitor Costa (Ousseni Bouda, 90), D Daniel Munie, D Dave Romney, D Rodrigues (Max Floriani, 46), D DeJuan Jones (Benji Kikanovic, 71), M Mark Anthony-Kaye (Ian Harkes, 62), M Beau Leroux, F Cristian Espinoza ©, F Cristian Arango, F Preston Judd (Josef Martinez, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Earl Edwards Jr., D Reid Roberts, M Nick Fernandez, F Amahl Pellegrino

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Cristian Arango, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (Mark Anthony-Kaye, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

VAR: Michael Radchuck

Weather: Clear, 71 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On his reflections of the match, especially a strong second half:

"I thought the start was just a touch slow. Yeah, bit too much space between our lines and too stretched out. And obviously they get between our lines it's a good shot, but shouldn't have that much time to be able to look there. I thought from that point on our intensity level was raising. I thought we were solving as the game progressed how we wanted to get pressure to the ball and figure out their positions. That carried over I thought to the second half, which, yeah, they became even more aggressive in the one-on-ones. As I said to the guys, if we can play off each other and move, then there is going to be space behind the line, and I thought the guys did a really good job doing some of those little things through the course of the game. The field wasn't in great condition at all, and some of the buildouts, I know some of the guys Novak in particular and some of the guys weren't super comfortable dealing with the conditions of the field, and so there were times where we were just going straight direct and trying to pick up second ball. So it was a little bit different in that regard. Against a team that wants to go man-on-man, it's not always the worst thing to be a little more direct. I thought most of our good chances came off of us being able to play off each other and move off the forward passes and get to the other side of our markers, and, yeah, work the spaces behind. We had a lot of chances. We left a number of them on the table. I thought we should have had a penalty, but it was definitely a better response, good response coming out of Colorado. I think we all would tell you we felt like we should have got more out of this game. It was a good battle for the stretch."

On Joseph Paintsil's performance:

"I feel like he's maybe second guessing himself or overthinking the situation. A lot of times I feel like he's decelerating in the moment when maybe he needs to accelerate through it and make it more natural and seamless. I feel like he's in his head a bit. That can happen. You miss a number of chances and you start to overthink situations. That was him a little bit. Honestly, having him out there means that we're getting chances. If we don't have him out there, I'm not sure we're getting those same chances sometimes. We got to help him work through it and get some repetition on the training field as we have a couple days this week. These two games came quickly. Just try to get him on the training field and try to get him in a natural flow. I just feel like he's overthinking many of these situations."

On Marco Reus contributing 10 goals in 10 matches and playing the full match:

"Start with, yeah, I think with just the quality over the last little bit, I think coming out of the stretch where he was doing a lot of treatment and getting a lot of work, I think mentioned to you guys a while ago, he's said he's felt as good as he's felt in a long time. So we have conversations during the game. I check on him during the game and he's letting me know how he's feeling. He knows himself better than any of us know him. When he's out there if I feel like he's contributing for the group, which he was and he is, then it's really on him to let me know how he feels is where he feels he's at. Again, he's not a guy who is inexperienced with his body and all that, so we let him kind of let us know how he's doing. The other hand was Nasci [Matheus Nascimento] was feeling something a little halftime, and we were talking 10 to 15 minutes that he was going to get in the second half just because he was feeling a little bit of grumbling in his stomach and groin area. He was going so well I gave him an extra five or ten and then we got the goal, and then felt like we needed to get him out. Little different there. Two ends of the spectrum. Marco has been outstanding in these games. Again, I think as he feels -- he's just such an intelligent player. He is so just smooth and taking the ball under pressure in these games where teams are trying to match up one-on-one, he's good, his touch is soft, he uses his body very well to protect the ball. He sees actions before the actions are happening, and that just -- again, when you're a team that plays you like this, it really helps to give you these little time edges and little advantages that actually turn into attacks. Obviously, the final pass is different, then he gets a finish, all those good things. Again, as he's feeling good and getting into a rhythm with the group, I feel like his leadership and his quality has stood out for us."

On the LA Galaxy's back line:

"Yeah, a little bit of rotation there for the centre-backs. Maya [Yoshida], he's been managing a little bit in his quad but he's been playing through it. It's not been debilitating. He's been managing. You know, these games so close together, also just going to be a big ask. Both of them being on road, turnaround being fast, it's going to be a lot for Maya. Zanka stepped in. That's the point. Thought he had a good, solid game. We swapped and put Zanka on the right. He's more comfortable on the right. We wanted to see what Emiro [Garces] would do on the left. Emiro does what he does. Excellent in his individual duals. They had Judd up there who was a runner and battler. I felt like Emiro was battling him toe for toe in some of those situations, and he gave us a good chance to be aggressive because Emiro can deal with those. Yeah, thought he was very solid defensively and very simple and clean. Even though he wasn't on his preferred right side, I thought he was clean and found simple passes with the ball. Probably helped that we played direct more at times and wasn't stuck with a lot of builds. He certainly had a nice game. I thought together they did a good job. And I thought Zanka was more comfortable when he plays on the right than the left, so ended up working out nicely. Julián [Aude] gets a game. Again, in a game like this when the opposition is pressing and over-pressing man-on-man, Julián has an ability to scoot past or dribble past the first guy, which can open up some interesting scenarios where you can break pressure, things like that. We thought it was a good opportunity for Julián to get some minutes, and close it out with John [Nelson]. I thought Mauricio [Cuevas] came in and gave us some really good minutes, so that was a nice little combination of the right backs and the left backs through the course of the game.

On what he's seeing from Matheus Nascimento's integration to the team:

"I thought Nasci had a good game. Again, one of his best games I felt like he had year to date. Once again, San Jose in our place, a lot of one-on-one matchups, him against their middle centerback. He showed moments of strength and held up play. He shows he can scoot in dynamic and run into some spaces and make it difficult. I think he showed all around all the different qualities he has and that he brings to our group. I thought inside of some of those actions, just showed he's a quality soccer player. Some of those combination plays with Marco, you also have to be reading and understanding what Marco is doing. It's never (audio cut out)play in combination with Marco. If he gives it to you, you give it back, keep moving, and you might get it back again. I feel like he's settling into the team, getting used to his teammates, getting a better understanding on both sides of the ball with an attack and defense as to what the roles are, and as he gets more comfortable with our league and our team and all those things, I feel like he's a kid coming out of what I thought of the a shell early on. He's coming out of that shell a little bit and obviously showing his quality through the course of these games.

There is goals on the there for him. I hope he starts to -- we start to find him in good spots and he starts to hit the back of the net here a little bit. I feel like he's growing inside of what we're trying to do."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER ZANKA

On what changed on the defensive side that showed progress for the team:

"First of all, to only concede one goal, it's only one, but obviously it's progress. The way we concede obviously is a shot from outside the box, and when we do this -- there is always things we could have done better, but sometimes you got to tip your hat when somebody puts it in the top of the corner. But, yeah, over the course of the game it's not that many chances that we give away, so that's obviously a positive to take with us."

On if the Galaxy can build on tonight's performance for the remainder of the season:

"Yeah, obviously I hope. It all comes with obviously consistency. For me, as you said, it's been a lot of in and out for various reasons. You know, you want to play consistently to kind of make sure that you keep progressing the right periods following the team. Obviously that's where we are at the moment. We are focusing on ourselves and trying to become better and build."

On if playing at home for the next three matches will be an advantage for the team:

"Yeah, definitely it's going to be great to be in front of our own fans. We got to as a team, got to make sure we go out there and give them something to cheer for. We haven't given them a lot this year, so that's really important for us, to make sure these three next games we kind of show them that we're on the right path and hope we get some wins."

On the atmosphere among the team as they build back their confidence to win future matches:

"Yeah, I think it's a question of obviously confidence. If you see our front guys last year the way they were just scoring basically kind of for fun; obviously this year has been a different story. We're trying to work with them to make sure we put them in those situations to be successful as much as possible. We got to keep supporting them even though at the moment it's not really going our way. May need a little bit more chances than we hoped for to score goals. Obviously, we do everything as a team. We lose together. We miss and make mistakes together. Hopefully at some point we're going to transition and kind of evolve that into scoring a lot of goals."







