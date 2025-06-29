San Diego FC Rallies to Beat FC Dallas, 3-2, at Toyota Stadium

June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - San Diego FC (SDFC) closed out a three-match road stretch with a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win over FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. Forward Tomás Ángel scored in stoppage time to seal the victory, breaking a 2-2 tie. Anders Dreyer and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano also found the back of the net for SDFC in the second-ever meeting between the Western Conference rivals.

SDFC earned three more points to remain atop the Western Conference standings and extended its unbeaten streak to four matches, thanks to goals from Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, and Tomás Ángel - along with key late saves by goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos.

Dreyer opened the scoring in the 26th minute, converting a penalty after FC Dallas was called for a foul on midfielder Onni Valakari. The hosts pulled level before halftime through Petar Musa and took a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute when Sebastian Lletget pounced on a rebound and slotted it home.

Lozano entered the match in the 71st minute and equalized just six minutes later, finishing a through ball from Milan Iloski. Ángel then sealed the dramatic comeback with a stoppage-time winner off a pass from Dreyer.

SDFC will now return home to host the Houston Dynamo for the first time on Saturday, July 5 at Snapdragon Stadium on Stars & Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage again available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets for the July 5 match are available on SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal Scoring Plays:

SD 1-0 - Anders Dreyer (Penalty Kick), 26th minute: Dreyer opened the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly rolling a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner past FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes. The penalty was awarded after midfielder Onni Valakari was brought down from behind in the box by Patrickson Delgado.

DAL 1-1 - Petar Musa, 44th Minute: Musa capitalized on a loose ball near the penalty area to level the match at 1-1, cutting past a defender and firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos. The opportunity came after an errant back pass from Manu Duah to Christopher McVey was intercepted.

DAL 2-1 - Sebastian Lletget, 56th minute: Lletget gave FC Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, slotting home a rebound after CJ Dos Santos parried a shot from Petar Musa into the six-yard box. Lletget reacted quickly and poked the loose ball into the net.

SD 2-2 - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Milan Iloski) 77th Minute: Lozano tied the match at 2-2 just six minutes after coming off the bench, finishing a low through ball from Milan Iloski. The Mexican international timed his run perfectly, slipping between defenders and slotting the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

SD 3-2 - Tomás Ángel (Anders Dreyer), 90+6: Ángel sealed the 3-2 win for SDFC in stoppage time, burying a right-footed shot from the center of the penalty area. Dreyer delivered the assist with a pinpoint pass from the right side of the box.

Postgame Notes:

- With today's 3-2 win against FC Dallas, SDFC earned its 12th win in Club history.

- SDFC is now 12-5-3 with 39 points through 20 games this season and currently sits in first place in the Western Conference standings.

- SDFC has outscored opponents 25-9 in the Club's 10 matches on the road.

- SDFC is now 12-4-2 against Western Conference rivals this season.

- SDFC earned 25 out of the 30 possible points in the last 10 matches.

- SDFC is now 6-4-0 on the road this season.

- SDFC finished the three-match road span with a 3-0 record, earning all nine possible points.

- SDFC is now 9-0 when scoring first.

- SDFC has now scored 13 goals in the final 15 minutes of a match this season.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 20 MLS regular season matches, each totaling 1,800 minutes played.

- Forward Anders Dreyer converted a penalty kick for his ninth goal of the season.

- Dreyer now has 21 goal contributions this season (9 goals, 12 assists).

- Dreyer has scored twice against FC Dallas this season. He scored in SDFC's 5-0 win against FC Dallas on May 3. He also had an assist in that match.

- Lozano was back in the 20-man Matchday roster for the first time since suffering a lower body injury during SDFC's 2-0 win against Austin FC on May 31.

- Lozano scored his sixth goal of the season.

- Lozano has 13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists) in 15 MLS apperances this season (12 starts).

- Forward Tomás Ángel scored his third goal of the season with his goal in stoppage time tonight.

- Tomás Ángel has registered three goals and two assists in 374 minutes played.

- Tomás Ángel's game-winning goal in the 90'+6' is tied for the third-latest game-winning goal scored in MLS this season, behind only Markus Anderson's 90'+8' winner for Philadelphia (6/14) and Carles Gil's 90'+7' winner for New England (3/29).

- Forward Milan Iloski made his 13th consecutive SDFC appearance and 15th MLS appearance.

- Iloski made his second start with SDFC after scoring four goals in his first start with the club during Wednesday's 5-3 win at Vancouver Whitecaps.

- Iloski registered his first MLS assist in Lozano's scoring play tonight.

- Dreyer and Iloski are tied for SDFC's scoring lead with nine goals.

- With Dreyer's assist on Ángel's goal tonight, he now has at least one assist in the last four matches.

- Dreyer leads MLS with 13 assists.

- Forward Manu Duah made his first start for SDFC and his first MLS start. The 20-year-old rookie made his MLS debut when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute for Milan Iloski during SDFC's 5-3 win at Vancouver Whitecaps on June 25.

- 18-year-old defender Luca Bombino made his 13th start for SDFC tonight.

- SDFC was without nine players tonight, including Aníbal Godoy (Panama) and Luca De La Torre (United States) who are on national team duty.

- 19-year-old defender Oscar Verhoeven made his sixth start with SDFC, his eighth appearance with the Club and his 16th MLS career appearance.

- SDFC had three players named to the MLS All-Star team earlier this week: Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Jeppe Tverskov.

Next Game

SDFC returns home to host the Houston Dynamo for the first time on Saturday, July 5 at Snapdragon Stadium on Stars & Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage again available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets for the July 5 match are available on SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (12-5-3, 39 pts) vs. Dallas FC (5-8-6, 21 pts)

Saturday - Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Ander Dreyer (Penalty Kick), 26'

DAL (1-1) - Petar Musa, 44'

DAL (2-1) - Sebastian Lletget, 56'

SD (2-2) - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Assisted by Milan Iloski), 77'

SD (3-2) - Tomás Ángel (Assisted by Anders Dreyer), 90+6

Misconduct Summary:

DAL - Shaq Moore (caution, 69')

DAL - Logan Farrington (caution, 71)

DAL - Katlego Ntsabeleng (caution, 90+2)

DAL- Luciano Acosta (caution, 90+10)

DAL - Onni Valakari (caution, 90+10)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Ian Pilcher, D Oscar Verhoeven (Jasper Löffelsend, 75'), D Christopher McVey, D Luca Bombino (Franco Negri, 71); M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Manu Duah (Tomás Ángel, 46'); F Anders Dreyer, F Milan Iloski (Emmanuel Boateng, 90+8), F Alex Mighten (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 71').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, GK Jacob Jackson, M Heine Bruseth.

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES; 4

FC DALLAS: GK Maarten Paes; D Marco Farfan, D Lalas Abubakar, D Shaq Moore, D Alvaro Augusto, D Nolan Norris (Katlego Ntsabeleng, 46'); M Patrickson Delgado, M Sebastian Lletget, M Luciano Acosta -C-; F Petar Musa, F Bernard Kamungo (Logan Farrington, 67')

Substitutes Not Used: F Leo Chu, M Pedrinho, D Joshua Torquato, F Samuel Sarver, GK Michael Collodi, M Diego Garcia, F Anthony Ramirez

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Rhett Hammil

Weather: 91-degrees, Sunny

Attendance: 11,004

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

Opening statement:

"It's one of our it's kind of one of our pillars from our perspective to have a fighting team. Spirit, it's such an important win, because we didn't have our best day, not even close, not even close. It wasn't a day that any of us feel like we played the football at the level that we know we can play at, but we found a way to win. And these guys didn't give up, and they kept going, and they kept going. And guys came, game changers, came off the bench and made an impact, and we got the 2-2, and we just kept going. And this is a valuable win, because it shows we got heart, we got courage. And even when we're not playing our best, we can still find ways to win, and that's valuable."

On the team's performance on the road this month:

"It's massive. I mean, when you collect points to the first team level, you've got to celebrate that, because it's not easy. It's not easy what these guys are doing. And like I said, just before, you don't play your best game, but you find a way to win, and that's valuable. Now, of course, we're going to show up on Tuesday, do some video. We'll have a full week of training. We're going to fix and we're going to work on some things, because we know that we can be a lot better than that. And I think it's also a credit to the group that we have. We have a big squad, and we're facing adversity, but time and time again, these guys step up because they got that, that winner mentality."

On substituting Manu Duah at halftime and on Tomás Ángel's performance tonight:

"I think, listen, Manu [Duah] had one big mistake. This happens in life. He's a young player, right? He's that player who tries things. He probably played a little bit too far outside of what was required of him on that one play, but he also made a lot of really good plays. He just got his first debut last game, he played 510 minutes, and he went 45, I think that it's a net positive for him, because at the end of the day, he's got a long career ahead of him. We believe in him, and he's going to learn so much from this. And you saw everybody has his back when that happened. And he's not the only one who made mistakes today. And the most important thing is that the team was together in every single moment, and we found a way. We found a way to win. Tommy, by the way, Tommy, super happy for Tommy now, because now he's finding the goal. And you know, he started the season with us playing, and then he had a dip in minutes, and now he's starting to make that impact. So it's always fantastic to add players who can help make an impact for you."

On Hirving Lozano returning to field:

"We knew Hirving was available from the 70th minute. We got him in as quick as we could. We actually made three subs at that point, because, you know, you just have to get fresh blood in there and see, see how that new mix of players can impact the game. And then you could see that he's going to take some time for him to get his fitness back, but he made the play that he needed to make to help the team. You know, he starts that goal and he ends the goal. So, I think it's important to note that Anders (Dreyer) and Jasper [Löffelsend have a nice combination on that wide space that ends up being the cross for Milan [Iloski].

SDFC FORWARD TOMÁS ÁNGEL

Opening statement:

"Obviously, we knew as a team we were going to face a tough match and tough weather, but I think we had to take it. We didn't have a great first half, but in the second half, we fought like a team together, and we were able to scrape the win. And I think it's, it's important to give credit to all the team, not only for me, for the goal, the winning goal, but it's, it's something from the whole team, and we have to keep on going."

On finding his way on this team and recent success:

"I'm very happy, very happy. I think it's part of the sport where the goal scorers have their moments where they don't score. But I think it's thanks to the staff that have pushed me day in, day out, the effort that I put in and, and this is a reward that I was waiting for, and hopefully there's a lot more to come and just keep on helping the team that's the most Important."

[Translated from Spanish]

On what went through his mind after scoring the game winner on the road:

"I was very happy. Any player will enjoy scoring the game-winning goal but I want to reiterate that this is a team win. We fought until the end and we fought hard and that's important because it sends a message to the league that we have won three games in a row and three on the road, which is not easy to do in this league. I am happy to contribute and we must continue."

[Translated from Spanish]

On beating FC Dallas twice and what does this win mean:

"It represents a lot. We had won other games against other teams that were on top of the table, Minnesota and Vancouver and it's not easy to win on the road in this league. To come to Dallas and beat them again is also another message that says that we are the same team at home or away and that we will fight to win."







