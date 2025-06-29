Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with 2-0 Home Win Over Austin FC

June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC on game night

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC on game night(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (8-6-5, 29 points) returned to MLS play with a 2-0 home win over Austin FC (7-8-5, 26 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jesús Ferreira opened the scoring at the end of the first half on an assist from Paul Rothrock, then assisted on Danny Musovski's second-half goal, as the Rave Green won their first match following the club's FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM run. Brian Schmetzer's side remains home next Sunday, July 6 to face the Columbus Crew (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) in a Sunday Night Soccer matchup.

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle moves up to fifth place in the Western Conference with 29 points (8-6-5). The win ends a two-match losing streak in league play.

Tonight's match marked the return to MLS play for Seattle after bowing out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the Group Stage. Seattle fell to Brazilian side Botafogo, Spanish power Atlético Madrid and 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris-Saint Germain.

Jesús Ferreira's goal in first-half stoppage time was his second of the season, also scoring last month against San Diego FC. He now has seven career goals against Austin FC in regular season play, the most among all players in MLS history.

Ferreira also has 55 regular season goals in his career, one shy of Landon Donovan for the most goals scored before the age of 25.

Paul Rothrock and Albert Rusnák earned assists on Ferreira's strike, their fifth and fourth in all competitions, respectfully.

With his assists, Rusnák became the 13th player in MLS history with at least 65 goals and 65 assists.

Danny Musovski's goal in the 54th minute was his sixth in MLS play and seventh in all competitions, both good for second on the team. His six goals in league play set a new single-season career high, previously set at five goals in 2020 and 2023.

Ferreira recorded the assist on Musovski's goal, his team-leading eighth in all competitions.

Stefan Frei recorded his sixth shutout of the MLS campaign tonight and the 122nd of his career, second in league history (Nick Rimando, 154). The goalkeeper also recorded his 999th regular season save, one shy of joining Rimando as the only goalkeepers with at least 1,000 saves for one club.

The Rave Green have only lost one match at home during the MLS campaign (6-1-2).

Defenders Nouhou and Jonathan Bell were unable to play in tonight's match after receiving red cards in the last MLS match against Vancouver on June 8.

Seattle next hosts the Columbus Crew in a Sunday Night Soccer matchup on July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Austin FC 0

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistants: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Ramy Touchan

Attendance: 30,101

Weather: 70 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák) 45'+2'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Jesús Ferreira) 54'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ATX - Besard Sabovic (caution) 53'

ATX - Oleksandr Svatok (caution) 57'

ATX - Guilherme Biro (caution) 74'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 76'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (ejection) 89'

SEA - João Paulo (caution) 90'+2'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas (João Paulo 86'), Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Jordan Morris 75'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 85'), Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega 75'); Danny Musovski (Ryan Kent 61')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Travian Sousa, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 1

Austin FC - Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro (Žan Kolmanič 77'), Oleksandr Svatok, Brendan Hines-Ike, Mikkel Desler (Robert Taylor 66'); Jon Gallagher, Besard Sabovic (Diego Rubio 66'), Dani Pereira, Jáder Obrian (Osman Bukari 56'); Brandon Vázquez, Owen Wolff (Nicolás Dubersarsky 77')

Substitutes not used: Julio Cascante, Ilie Sánchez, Stefan Cleveland, CJ Fodrey

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 14

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.