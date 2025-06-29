Beau Leroux Long-Range Effort Gives San Jose Early Lead But Visitors Equalize In Second Half

June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









STANFORD, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Saturday night in the 104th California Clasico at Stanford Stadium presented by El Camino Health in front of a crowd of 42,881 fans, the fifth-highest attended game in Major League Soccer this season.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring with a nine-pass display in the 16th minute that resulted in Mark-Anthony Kaye finding Beau Leroux, who turned and fired from the top of the box and into the back of the net past Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

After halftime, the pace picked up and the visitors equalized in the 70th minute, when Marco Reus collected his own rebound and swept in the ball past Quakes goalkeeper Daniel to make it 1-1. In search of a game-winner, San Jose pushed forward in the waning minutes. In the 94th minute, Leroux's cross from the right wing was headed just wide of the net and the rivals split the points at Stanford.

The Black and Blue will return to action on Saturday, July 5, when they take on the New York Red Bulls in the first-ever postgame Fireworks Night at PayPal Park. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose moved to 29-40-18 (126 GF, 142 GA) against the LA Galaxy in MLS play overall, and 18-16-12 (69 GF, 68 GA) at home.

On the heels of their May 28 1-0 win in Carson, the Quakes went unbeaten in the regular-season series against LA for the first time since 2019. That year, San Jose won 3-0 on June 29 at Stanford Stadium and 3-1 on July 12 in Carson.

Tonight's match was the fifth-most attended in MLS this season:

65,520 Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb. 22)

62,358 Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF (Soldier Field, April 13)

60,614 Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF (Cleveland Browns Stadium, April 19)

51,002 Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United (Bank of America Stadium, March 1)

42,881 San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy (Stanford Stadium, June 28)

Beau Leroux scored in his second straight game to make four on the season and eight goal contributions (4g/4a) for the first-year player and San Jose native.

Mark-Anthony Kaye collected his second goal contribution in as many games to mark his third assist of the season and 29th of his MLS career.

Cristian Espinoza made three key passes to run his league-leading total to 64.

Quakes Head Coach Bruce Arena and Assistant Coach Dave Sarachan raised the MLS Cup with the LA Galaxy three times (2011, 2012, 2014) and the Supporters' Shield in 2010 and 2011. Arena's stint with the Quakes' SoCal rival also earned him MLS Coach of The Year honors (2009, 2011).

Preston Judd made the start at center forward tonight. A former Galaxy striker (2021-23), he scored for LA in the Clasico at Stanford in 2023. This time, he played 71 minutes and was subbed out for Josef Martínez.

The Quakes continued are now second in the league in team goals with 40 after scoring one tonight. They continue to lead MLS with 42.29 expected goals.

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 LA Galaxy

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Stanford Stadium; Stanford, California

Weather: 69°F Sunny

Attendance: 42,881

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Adam Garner

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

4th Official: Adorae Monroy

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Beau Leroux (Mark-Anthony Kaye) 16'

LA (1-1) - Marco Reus (assist) 70'

Misconduct Summary:

LA - Zanka (caution) 1'

SJ - Rodrigues (caution) 11'

LA - Julian Aude (caution) 42'

SJ - Max Floriani (caution) 46'

LA - Emiro Garces (caution) 50'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Rodrigues (Max Floriani 46'), Daniel Munie, Dave Romney; DeJuan Jones (Benji Kikanović 71'), Beau Leroux, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ian Harkes 62'), Vítor Costa (Ousseni Bouda 90'); Cristian Espinoza (C), Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Preston Judd (Josef Martínez 71').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Nick Fernandez, Amahl Pellegrino, Reid Roberts.

POSS.: 51.5%; SHOTS: 13; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 6; FOULS: 9; xG: 0.9

LA GALAXY: Novak Micovic (GK); Miki Yamane, Julian Aude (John Nelson 73'), Zanka, Emiro Garces; Edwin Cerrillo, Diego Fagundez (Maya Yoshida 84'), Gabriel Pec, Marco Reus, Joseph Paintsil; Matheus Nascimento (Lucas Sanabria 72').

Substitutes not used: John McCarthy (GK), Mauricio Cuevas, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, Christian Ramirez, Elijah Wynder.

POSS.: 48.5%; SHOTS: 13; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 16; xG: 2.8

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On overall impressions of the match:

"A tale of two halves, yeah. It was a real rivalry match and very physical on a tight field. Surface wasn't perfect because they just laid down the field, but I give Galaxy credit. We didn't play well in the second half, and you can attribute a lot to the Galaxy. ... I think Daniel made some really big saves, as did their keeper at the end of the game. But that was a rivalry game. Regardless of record, there's a history, and it's always good to see.

On the crowd of 42,881 attending the 104th California Clasico:

"A crowd for this size is a real positive. I'm not one who focuses on the crowd during the game, so I can't really give you a whole of detail, but there were 40,000 people, so that's a positive."

On Beau Leroux's first-half goal and overall progression as a rookie:

"It's a great goal. He's been obviously a pleasant surprise. He played another good game. I think on the year that's his [fourth] goal, so that's a pretty good goal total for a guy playing in his position, so he's done very well. It's great to see he continues to improve."

On capturing four points this week despite playing through a weather delay on the road and having a brief layoff before a second match:

"The challenges that both of our teams had. ... We traveled on Wednesday and played in difficult conditions and had to turn around and play on a Saturday, so that was very challenging. So for us to get four points out of it is a positive. ... We got through the week. We didn't play our best tonight, but that point is going to be important."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER BEAU LEROUX

On going from being an Earthquakes fan as a kid growing up in San Jose to playing in the California Clasico:

"It's an unreal and surreal moment for myself playing in these games. Before the game I was actually looking at the spot where I would usually sit in the past [on] the halfway line at the very top, nosebleed kind of. But it's awesome to be on the field this time."

On scoring the goal to give the Quakes an early lead:

"Mark-Anthony Kaye opens up and finds me in the pocket. I already had it in my mind that I was going to touch it and hit it. And when I hit it, I thought it was actually hitting the crossbar and going out, because that happens a lot for me. But I then I saw it hit the back of the net, and that was a surreal moment."

On pairing in the midfield with Mark-Anthony Kaye:

"Sharing the field with Mark is always special. He likes to play forward as much as possible. He found me in a really great spot. Mark deserves all the flowers for finding me in that spot and trusting me."

On goalkeeper Daniel's performance making six saves on the night:

"Daniel's great. Daniel saved us countless times. I think he's the best goalie in the league. Daniel's great. He's always saving us, and I'm appreciative for him.

On conceding the game-tying goal as the match resulted in a draw:

"I think just mentally, we just got to be stronger to close out games and secure three points. I think we lost focus for a little bit, but still fortunate to get a point."

