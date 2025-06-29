Inter Miami CF Closes out Historic Club World Cup Debut Campaign
June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF concluded its historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign today, falling in the Round of 16 against European Champions Paris Saint-Germain by 4-0. The historic participation of the Club in the global stage featured many milestones, including playing its first Club World Cup, becoming the first-ever Concacaf team to defeat a UEFA side in a competitive match and qualifying past the group stage to be among the best 16 club teams in the world.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. with Óscar Ustari between the sticks; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up the team's back four; Federico Redondo and Sergio Busquets started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia down the wings; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.
Match Action
The first half saw PSG take a 4-0 lead with goals in the 6th, 39th, 44th minutes and the third minute of stoppage time.
Inter Miami pushed to shorten the deficit throughout the second 45 minutes, but wasn't able to find the finishing touch in the final third. Messi had the most dangerous chance, with a header from inside the box in the 80th minute that forced a save from PSG's goalkeeper.
The 4-0 scoreline subsequently remained unchanged throughout the final whistle as Inter Miami concluded its historic debut campaign at a FIFA Club World Cup tournament.
Post-match Reaction
"We achieved our goal. I'm proud of the players for the tournament they had; I think we lived up to expectations," said head coach Javier Mascherano.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will resume MLS regular season action next Saturday, July 5 when it visits CF Montréal at 7:30 p.m. ET at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Stats
Possession:
PSG - 66.6%
MIA - 33.4%
Shots:
PSG - 9
MIA - 3
Saves:
PSG - 3
MIA - 6
Corners:
PSG - 7
MIA - 3
Fouls:
PSG - 9
MIA - 10
