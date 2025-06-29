Crew Stop Streaking Philadelphia, 1-0

The Columbus Crew won, 1-0 against the Philadelphia Union at Lower.com Field on Sunday, June 29.

The Crew extended their winning streak to three matches, claiming three points in all their June contests at home.

The Black & Gold's 37 points through 20 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the Supporters' Shield. It's tied for the Club's second-most points through 20 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2024 - 39 points (11-3-6)

2. 2025 - 37 points (10-3-7)

2010 - 37 points (11-5-4)

4. 2020 - 35 points (10-5-5)

5. 2023 - 34 points (10-6-4)

The Black & Gold are one of only three clubs with only three losses in MLS play this year, joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC (20 matches) and Inter Miami CF (16 matches).

Columbus snapped the Philadelphia Union's 11 match MLS unbeaten streak.

The Club is undefeated at Lower.com Field in 2025 (7-0-4). Over the past 61 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 38 and only lost six contests (17 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost five of their past 46 MLS regular season home matches (29-5-12).

With tonight's win, the Crew extend their unbeaten streak against the Philadelphia Union to four matches (3-0-1). The Black & Gold are unbeaten against Philadelphia in their last 12 meetings at home (8-0-4), dating back to 2016.

Additionally, the Crew have recorded a league-best 29 home wins since the 2023 MLS regular season (12 in 2023; 10 in 2024; seven in 2025).

Defender Mohamed Farsi registered the Black & Gold's goal in the 45'+1' minute of the match, his first of the season and fifth career.

Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen provided the cross to Farsi's score for his second assist of the year. It marks the third time in Lappalainen's career with an assist in back-to-back matches.

Midfielder Amar Sejdic provided the secondary assist, his first of the season.

Goalkeeper Evan Bush earned a clean sheet in tonight's 1-0 win, his second of 2025 and 44th career.

Bush is one of 23 MLS goalkeepers all-time to register a clean sheet in nine or more seasons.

With the foul suffered in the 42nd minute of the match, Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe became the first player in MLS history to sustain 800 career regular season fouls.

Tonight's attendance was a sellout of 20,559. The Crew, at Lower.com Field, have sold out 43 of the last 45 MLS home matches, including 35 consecutive regular home matches from 2024-2025.

The Crew travel to face Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday, July 6 at Lumen Field [5 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Seattle Sounders FC

MLS Regular Season

Sunday, July 6 - 5 p.m. ET - Lumen Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)







