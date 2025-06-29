Columbus Halts Union's Run

June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union's club-record 11-game MLS unbeaten streak came to an end on Sunday night with a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Columbus defender Mohamed Farsi scored the game's only goal in first-half stoppage time. The defeat marks the Union's first loss since April 12, 2025. Homegrown players Sal Olivas and David Vazquez each made their MLS debut.

The Union travel to Geodis Park to play against Nashville SC on Saturday, July 5th (8:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Columbus Crew 1 - Philadelphia Union 0

Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH)

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Jason White

Fourth Official:Atahan Yaya

VAR: José Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 85 degrees and mostly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Mohamed Farsi (Lappalainen, Sejdic) 45+2'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 1'

PHI - Jesus Bueno (caution) 32'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 35'

CLB - Dániel Gazdag (caution) 50'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 65'

PHI - Sal Olivas (caution) 79'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 88'

CLB - Taha Habroune (caution) 90+1'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Alejandro Bedoya (Jeremy Rafanello), Jovan Lukic, Olwethu Makhanya, Kai Wagner, Ben Bender (Cavan Sullivan), Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev (David Vazquez), Markus Anderson (Chris Donovan), Bruno Damiani (Sal Olivas).

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, Eddy Davis III.

Columbus Crew: Evan Bush; Sean Zawadzki, Yevhen Cheberko (Andrés Herrera), Steven Moreira, Darlington Nagbe, Amar Sejdic (Jacen Russell-Rowe), Lassi Lappalainen (Ibrahim Brown, Cole Mrowka

TEAM NOTES

The loss brings an end to the Union's club-record 11-game MLS unbeaten run and marks their first defeat since April 12, 2025.

Homegrown forward Sal Olivas made his MLS debut.

Homegrown midfielder David Vazquez made his MLS debut.

Forward Markus Anderson made his second career MLS start tonight.







