Sporting Earns 1-1 Tie with RSL

June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City (5-10-5, 20 points) battled back to claim a feisty 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake (5-10-4, 19 points) on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park.

After longtime Sporting captain Johnny Russell scored against his former club to give RSL the lead on the stroke of halftime, Erik Thommy leveled terms with a brilliant 59th-minute curler from distance as Sporting came back to secure a result for the fifth time in the team's last eight games. Manu Garcia earned his ninth assist of the season on the play-third most in MLS-and now has an assist in four consecutive matches, the longest active streak in MLS and the second longest streak by an MLS player this year.

With a three-game homestand in the rearview mirror, Sporting will hit the road for a Fourth of July showdown against the Colorado Rapids (7-8-5, 26 points) on Friday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

On a night when club great and Kansas City native Matt Besler was inducted into the Sporting Legends hall of honor, RSL was first to threaten inside six minutes when midfielder Nelson Palacio dragged a shot narrowly wide of the left post. Shortly thereafter, in-form goalkeeper John Pulskamp made his first of seven saves by dropping low to smother a long-range drive from Diogo Goncalves.

The hosts manufactured their first good look in the 27th minute on a wonderfully worked buildup that culminated with forward Santiago Munoz pulling the trigger from 15 yards and forcing a smart save at the near post from goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Russell, a fan favorite at Children's Mercy Park from 2018-2024, put his former team to the sword in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The 35-year-old Scot latched onto an in-swinging cross from Alexandros Katranis and steered a powerful header past Pulskamp for his second goal in as many games, respectfully choosing not to celebrate in front of the Kansas City supporters.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin's side responded with a strong showing in the second half. With 54 minutes on the clock, Munoz nodded a Shapi Suleymanov corner kick back across the face of goal for center back Jansen Miller, whose first-time effort was blocked on the doorstep.

Five minutes later, Thommy restored parity by settling a pass from Garcia and uncorking a right-footed curler from the left side of the box the bent inside the far post past the outstretched Cabral. The German playmaker now has four goal contributions (two goals, two assists) in five career regular season appearances against RSL, while Garcia has become only the second newcomer in club history (excluding the inaugural 1996 season) to record nine or more regular assists in his first season with the club. The only other player to do so was Russell, who had 10 assists in 2018.

Thommy almost bagged a brace in the 62nd minute, winning possession at the top of the box and seeing his low shot swallowed by Cabral. At the opposite end, Katranis sought his second assist of the night with a successful cross into the middle to Goncalves, whose acrobatic bicycle kick attempt was corralled by Pulskamp.

Sporting was reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute when second-half substitute Jake Davis received a red card for his second bookable offense of the evening. The play gave RSL a numerical advantage that nearly translated to the visitors' second goal five minutes later, but Dominik Marczuk's cutback pass to Zavier Gozo prompted Pulskamp to make a superb kick save.

Miller delivered the defensive heroics after 96 minutes, helping his side salvage a point by retreating to the goal line for a pivotal block, repelling a breakaway shot from Gozo that had Pulskamp beaten.

QUOTES

Sporting Kansas City interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin

On the team's response to the red card...

I think we got off to an okay start. As the half went on, it was like our energy and our shape had just started to become disorganized. The goal that was scored before halftime, it was deserved by Salt Lake, because they were they were on us. The halftime adjustments that we made, obviously the two subs coming in added something to the game. We changed a little bit of our formation. We changed it three times in the second half, with obviously having to go with a 5-3-1 once the red card came. I think once we shifted a little bit in the midfield, we started to get more of the game and so it's just another example that we all get to see of this group that just never gives up. I think it's a credit to them and what their mentality is, because on the day you're not going to be perfect in any game. Some days you'll come out and you'll be stronger in the 1st half and you'll put a complete 90 minutes together. I truly believe that on the day we gave our best effort. It wasn't our best performance, but I think we gave our best effort, especially in the second half.

On the goal from Johnny Russell...

As I said, the lead up to that goal and how they were getting at us, we were just slow to react as the ball went forward, and there was a lot of space. We just couldn't compose ourselves and get it into a compact way. I think the goal was a result. I think it was on our right side as it was played in. We were just sleeping and it was maybe a good 10-15 minute period that we just couldn't get control of the game. As I said, it was deserved by them.

On Ian James' first start...

I think he was outstanding. We were incredibly young through the middle of the field from the goalkeeper to the centerbacks to the defensive midfielder that form the spine of your team. Our veterans were on the outside. For his first MLS start, Ian was beyond what I thought he would be and I thought he would be really good. I knew he would be able to track runs into the channel and he was playing against some good speed up there. I think that was a preview and a glimpse of what's possible with this great young player.

On the team's response to questionable calls...

I'm proud of them. As I was walking out of the locker room, each guy that walked in was just another moment where I'm extremely proud of the guys and how they've handled themselves. We talk about the things that we can control and the things that we can't. And it's okay to be frustrated. And it's okay to be disappointed in some of the calls. But at the end of the day, we can't control that. But I am proud of the guys.

On Matt Besler's induction into Sporting Legends...

Now I'm proud to have worn the number 5, right? He flipped it on its head. The impact he's had both as a captain and a champion, but also within the community is unprecedented. He's a figure that will be remembered in history and good for him tonight that he gets his name on the wall because it's well deserved.

On Jansen Miller's goalline clearance...

He's made it a few times this year. If it deflects and it goes in the goal, you say 'Maybe you should step the line up.' And from time to time I've mentioned that maybe you want to step out so that any deflection goes in the goal. But he keeps clearing shots off the line. Just like goal scorers find a way in and around the goal, he has an ability to read the shot and read the deflection. It speaks to how he thinks about his role within the game and it's defending the goal at all costs. We got to see another example of that tonight.

Sporting KC defender Ian James

On his first MLS start...

I thought that was a really well-fought battle from us. I think everyone played their part and everyone gave everything they had. I think coming away with the point was a good result and I'm happy we could, besides that goal, keep them locked down for the most part.

On how he felt when he knew he would be starting...

It was kind of a surreal experience. It was something that felt like was a long time coming and something I've definitely worked my entire life for. It was just a real dream come true.

On becoming the second youngest player in club history to start an MLS match...

It's really cool. This is such a historic club. To be able to do that and to be able to be in that position is a great opportunity and a great blessing.

On Jansen Miller's goalline clearance...

That was unbelievable. Jansen has countless times this season stepped up and saved the team single handedly and that's the trust you have to have in your teammates. You saw John (Pulskamp) celebrate it. We were all so happy but we all knew he was going to be there. Having a player like that is crazy and it's great too.

On playing against Johnny Russell...

It was really strange. He was one of the first people I met when I joined the team for preseason two years ago and it was really weird to see him in a different jersey but he's a great competitor so it was very fun to get to play against him.

On capitalizing on his chance to start...

Opportunities come and we were talking about it before. Most people get their break with an injury or when something like this is happening. I feel like I was ready for the opportunity so I could make the most of it.

Referee Ismir Pekmic (via MLS pool reporter)

Why was the retaliatory kick out in the second half from #72 Real Salt Lake (Gozo) on #17 Sporting KC (Davis) a yellow card and not a red card?

After the original foul by Sporting KC #17, the referee played advantage and the force and degree of contact by Real Salt Lake #72 did not meet the criteria for violent conduct.

