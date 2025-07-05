LA Galaxy Earn 3-0 Shutout Victory Over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on the Fourth of July

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy earned their second consecutive victory at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31 following a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC before 19,557 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday night. Joseph Paintsil recorded a brace, while Matheus Nascimento notched his first career goal scored at home in the victory against Whitecaps FC.

LA Galaxy On July 4

In 29 all-time matches played at home (Rose Bowl Stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park) on the Fourth of July, the LA Galaxy hold a 16-8-5 (48 GF, 31 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have hosted a league-record 29 home matches on July 4. In their last two matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park on the Fourth of July dating back to 2022, the Galaxy hold a 2-0-0 record (7 GF, 0 GA).

LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Friday's match marked the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 18-13-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 17-12-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Vancouver this season, the season series was tied 1-1-0 (4 GF, 2 GA). In 19 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 12-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last six matches played against the Whitecaps (4-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Matheus Nascimento, 2nd minute: Following a shot from distance by Edwin Cerrillo that Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka spilled in front of his goal, Matheus Nascimento was first to the loose ball and calmly finished his effort into the back of the net.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Marco Reus, Gabriel Pec), 60th minute: Working down the right flank, Gabriel Pec delivered a ball towards the top of the box to Marco Reus. The German midfielder played a first-time, no-look pass to Joseph Paintsil, who took a touch and curled his right-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Penalty Kick), 77th minute: After Maya Yoshida was fouled inside the penalty area, Joseph Paintsil stepped up to the penalty spot and powered his shot into the bottom left corner.

Postgame Notes

Friday's match marked the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 18-13-7.

Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 17-12-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In two meetings between LA and Vancouver this season, the season series was tied 1-1-0 (4 GF, 2 GA). In 19 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 12-4-3 record.

Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last six matches played against the Whitecaps (4-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020.

In 29 all-time matches played at home (Rose Bowl Stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park) on the Fourth of July, the LA Galaxy hold a 16-8-5 (48 GF, 31 GA).

In their last two matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park on the Fourth of July dating back to 2022, the Galaxy hold a 2-0-0 record (7 GF, 0 GA).

In 23 career matches managed across all competitions against Vancouver Whitecaps FC as head coach of Toronto FC and the LA Galaxy dating back to 2015, Greg Vanney holds a record of 11-9-3.

Joseph Paintsil recorded two goals in the 3-0 win over Whitecaps FC.

Paintsil has recorded three goals at Dignity Health Sports Park in his last two matches played dating back to May 31.

In three career matches played against Vancouver, Paintsil has recorded four goals and one assist.

Marco Reus has tallied 11 goal contributions (4 goals, 7 assists) in his last 11 matches played dating back to April 27.

Matheus Nascimento recorded his first career goal scored at Dignity Health Sports Park in the win against Vancouver.

Gabriel Pec recorded his third assist of the season in the win against Whitecaps FC.

Edwin Cerrillo made his 150th career MLS Regular Season appearance in the 3-0 win over Whitecaps FC.

Novak Mićović recorded his second shutout of the 2025 campaign in the win over Vancouver.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (2-13-6, 12 pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-4-5; 38 pts)

Friday - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy1 2 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

LA: Nascimento, 2

LA: Paintsil (Reus, Pec), 60

LA: Paintsil (penalty kick), 77

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Nascimento (caution), 18

VAN: Laborda (caution), 35

VAN: Nelson (caution), 55

VAN: Ocampo (caution), 72

VAN: Veselinovic (caution), 74

VAN: Utvik (caution), 86

VAN: Nelson (second caution, ejection), 90+2

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 78), D Emiro Garcés, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 78); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Diego Fagundez (Isaiah Parente, 90), M Marco Reus (Christian Ramirez, 87), F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Matheus Nascimento (Lucas Sanabria, 78)

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski; D Zanka, M Tucker Lepley, M Elijah Wynder

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Joseph Paintsil, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Joseph Paintsil, 4); FOULS: 7 (Gabriel Pec, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1

VAN: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Mathias Laborda (Jayden Nelson, 46), D Ranko Veselinovic ©, D Tristan Blackmon, D Tate Johnson; M Jeevan Badwal, M Pedro Vite (Jackson Castro, 90), M Jean-Claude Ngando (Bjorn Utvik, 78), M Emmanuel Sabbi (Damir Kreilach, 90), M Edier Ocampo; F Daniel Rios (Nelson Pierre, 79)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Isaac Boehmer, GK Adrian Zendejas; D Belal Halbouni

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Pedro Vite, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Pedro Vite, 1); FOULS: 17 (Jayden Nelson, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 5

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Meghan Mullen, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Corbyn May

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Weather: Clear, 71 degrees

Attendance:19,557

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On his thoughts on the night:

"I thought we played well for the vast majority of the game. There was a few moments where they were able to take away a little bit of the balance of power at the end of the first half a little bit. They reorganized a couple things at halftime. The start of the second half was really kind of stop and start, just with the nature of things. But we got off to a great start. Let's start there. I thought the ball was moving quick. We were in good spots. They couldn't really figure out how to get pressure. When they tried to press, we were breaking the lines and we were coming at them. Wonderful to get the early goal for this team. Again, I think our performances, I won't go into the Colorado, but I think really our performances since New York have been solid and I said to the guys, I think we have left nine points on the table in those last group of eight games. Let's start to take what we deserve out of these games, and learning how to win and close out games and do all of that has been a part of it for us. And I thought we played a nice, complete game. Taking the early goal was important. And then getting the second goal was big. And then, down the stretch, getting the third sealed everything off. I was pleased with the guys. I thought everybody worked for each other on the night. I thought everybody was connected. They are obviously a good team and I think they play a very collective game and we did a good job of work together on night to deal with situations and getting a shutout was big for the group, as well, so a lot of positives."

On Joseph scoring two goals and taking the PK:

"We have a few guys who I think are pretty comfortable inside the game. It's who is feeling the most confident and steps up and can cake it. We have a few guys between, he, Gabe, Diego; Marco wasn't out there. There's a number of guys who I think feel comfortable, and it's about who in the moment is ready to take it. I think Joe having scored the first goal was feeling positive about his night, and stepped up and buried it. It was good for Joe. Again, he's getting to a lot of good positions where he should be scoring goals and tonight he took advantage of those moments. That's great for his confidence. I think with anybody, whether it's a goal scorer or shooter in basketball, with anybody, once you find your rhythm, and you get the confidence and you get that flow, you hope things start to drop for you. I feel like with Joe, I feel like tonight was a good night, and we'll see if we can start to build some momentum with him. It's a good thing for him for sure."

On how big going up 2-0 is in terms of building momentum:

"The big part of that is after we got the one-goal lead is to defend solid, give ourselves enough runway to try to get the second goal. There's been times this year where we get the first goal but give one back or give one back at a bad time. Tonight, we got the first goal and stayed solid defensively. We gave ourselves a chance to get the second goal and we were able to get the second goal. Again, able to hold steady on the zeros. We've given up a lot of goals that are more on us than on the opposition, and so I think to stay steady tonight is important. That's a big part of being able to get the second goal is being able to defend out when you have a one-goal lead."

On Marco playing at a different level than everybody else:

"He's smarter than everybody else. That's what it comes down to. He sees the game. He knows what's happening in the game. He knows what the next play looks like. He knows what you should be doing, the next guy should be doing, the defender. The game is already flowing through his brain. So he can play in anticipation when the rest of the players are playing in the moment. He's already played out what's going to happen next, next and next, right. So he can kind of play at his own rhythm and his own rhythm is faster still than everybody else's. It's a joy to watch, and I think the biggest thing for him, and I don't want to speak for him is he feels better and he feels good. So when you are running around the field and you feel good, then you aren't thinking about this, that or the other. You're just playing the game. And now he's been able to get into a flow with the rest of his teammates and just play the game and know that he's going to feel great when he's doing it, and I couldn't be happier for him. We're seeing, really, his class and why he's different than everybody, and it starts up here for me. That's one of the things that I love about the game when you see players that are just thinking ahead of everybody else. It's really fun to watch. Again, because everything isn't their tempo. They choose what it's going to look like and Marco has been orchestrating all of that out there. It's been fun to watch."

On Nasci's development on the field and off:

"Look, I think we see it with a lot of players, younger players, especially, who come to new country, new league for the first time, a lot of settling in has to happen. He's got a good skill set. He's a good athlete. He's play strong. He can link up the play. He's reading games and combining with Marco and the others. So I think for a lot of it was just him settling into the league and into what we're asking from him. You know, gaining confidence, I think understanding tactically. All those things I think, again, for him are all kind of coming into a place where he's comfortable. And now he can just play the game instead of overthinking or trying to adapt or trying to do all these things. He's found a rhythm. And what it does for us is it gives us a striker, again, with mobility and somebody who can run in behind if we need him to run behind, who we can play off of if we need him to come down between the lines a little bit; a guy who can win some duels in the air if we need to; and a guy, also, who can beat the center back to a spot and get into a finishing position so that when Gab and Joe outrun or beat their guys, or when Marco plays somebody through, he's able to get to the spot where somebody else, and that gives him a real chance to be a goal-scoring threat. He brings a nice skill set that's complementary to the guys that are around him, and they are starting to establish more and more of a rhythm together and connection of what each other's tendencies are and things like that, inside of obviously what our vision is and what we are want to go do. I thought the group did a great job tonight at times from building attack and getting across the field and really building speed, and things were coming out of that. Again, he was a big part of it; Marco was a huge part of it; the wingers were great tonight. Everybody around them tonight was playing a great supporting piece. And I was really happy. I thought it was our most complete game on the year. So I'm happy for them because I feel like it's been building and we finally get something to go. We've been three games on the road since the last win so it's nice to come home and put another win together."

On if he feels like this stretch of games is going to define what the Galaxy is fighting for:

"For us as a group it's continue to try to improve, look at the next opposition, try to execute what we want to do against the next opposition, build confidence in the guys who had good nights tonight, like Joe. Gab, again, I thought had another good night. Continue to build on the things that we're trying to do. I just think when we are in a good rhythm we're working for each other and we're starting to work again within our principles and the things we're trying to do. We're a good team. It's been more about us taking points that I feel like we deserve on a night, not making mistakes late in the game, finishing opportunities that we're creating and things like that. Hopefully, it comes together in a real stretch, I think we have, what, 7 of the next 12 or something like that at home. It's a nice time to try to build momentum and try to take points, and we'll end up wherever we end up. The key is one game at a time and try to take the maximum points, but do it in a way where we're playing each moment of the game the way it needs to be played. Not including Leagues Cup. If we're in form, Leagues Cup becomes something interesting for us as well. We'll see where we're at.

On if this is a validating win for the group:

"Look, I think it's a little bit of a stamp on what I've said the group is capable of doing and also what I think the group has been building towards over this last stretch of games. Ultimately results come down to moments: Do you finish the chances you get, and do you defend the moments that you have to defend that in your box and your area, not making errors, and results come down to that. Performances are about a lot of things between inside of the 90 minutes; that there's positives you can take away from a lot of things inside of the 90 minutes. And I think we've had good stretches of 90 minutes but we have not been able to execute in the key moments of the games at times, and that's dictated the results. So tonight what we were able to do is execute in key moments on both ends, in addition to continue to build on the performances that I think have been coming over the last -- this stretch of the last eight games. I think over the stretch of the last eight games, we've been as healthy as we've been all season. Marco has been healthy. He's been in form. Joe and Gab have been out there. Nasci has come into form. He's been on and off healthy. I feel like we've been healthier and deeper over this last eight, and I feel like we've built some momentum. Tonight is a little bit of an exclamation point on what we're capable of doing but we have a lot of things to do from us to continue to build momentum with this group of players."

On how big the shutout is for the team tonight:

"It's big. I think it's really big. Again, there's games where we have through large stretches of game defended pretty well and we make a mistake. We don't pick up a mark inside the box. We don't make contact, physical contact. We need to -- we've had these little hiccups along the way that have cost us goals. You see a lot of things kind of come together, even though the process has been very difficult, I believe you see a lot of pieces starting to come together inside of this, younger players growing and he merging, veteran players who obviously have -- Marco has established himself as the guy we all knew he was capable of being. Things like that have come together for this group, and now it's what kind of momentum can we build and how many points we take as we continue to push forward, and we'll see where we are at the end of that."

On what accountability looks like:

"I think accountability for us is guys fulfilling their responsibilities, taking their roles inside of the game, committing to the team, the group. Obviously, committing to the ideas and the way we want to play and the things that are out, there the responsibilities we have to one another, right. For us, it's to go out and put on a good performance for our fans so that they have a great emotion when they come to the stadium and watch us play and they feel proud of the team that's out there and the work and the fight that they are putting out on the field. Again, I think that's ultimately what the fans want from us on the field, the players, the staff, all those kinds of things and those are things that we have been trying to build towards and provide the fans, obviously last year was amazing. So there was high expectations coming to the year and didn't start the way we wanted to, but I think we are seeing things come around and they have been incredibly patient with us on the field during the first half of the season. Hopefully we can reward their patience and show them that we are building back in the right direction to be a real contender. I think we have actually played quite well against some of the best teams in the League. We just have not been able to turn those into victories and that's the thing this group itself needs to continue to learn how to do, to come back and be winners and get the results that we deserve."

LA GALAXY FORWARD JOSEPH PAINTSIL

On the importance of scoring two goals in the match:

"It's really important because I really needed this kind of momentum. I really needed these kind of goals. I've been missing some chances that I need to score. But that's football, and sometimes you need to raise your head and focus on the next game and do what you have to do. I feel sometimes a little bit disappointed in myself because of chances I need to score and these kind of things. But I always tell myself, never to look down on myself and just keep focusing on the right part because in life there is no failure. There is all a learning part. So it's just a learning part for me to just focus and do what I enjoy and love to do as footballer. There is always a backlash and a lot of comments calling me "Monkey" and someone, they will kill my mom and all these kind of things. But this is something that is always footballers are going to go through, and I take it in hand. But yeah, we just keep focusing, and I will just do whatever I need to do in my power. I cannot do everything in this club. I will just do what I have to do and just leave the rest to God and He will handle the rest."

On why he took the penalty kick for the team:

"Yeah, because I approached the ball first and I decided to just take it. Because if it was -- if Gabriel took it, I would give it to him. But I was the one that was really close to the ball and everyone was okay with it and I just took it."

On what it meant to have the team celebrate his goal with him on the field:

"As you can see, it means a lot because they know what I've been through, what the team have been through. They know the kind of emotions and a lot of ups and downs that we have been through as a team, especially me, especially the forward. It's not really clicking. It's not really coming. But as you can see, they are happy because it's something that they knew and they know I really wanted and since it happened, I was really happy, and they were also really happy because they gave me that energy and they always tell me to smile, as someone who is not always smiling, but inside of me, I'm always happy."

On what it means to get a win after such a tough start to the season:

"I think this is a step forward. As you can see, we played one of the two clubs in the top league, in the rank, and as you can see, we dominated. We did whatever we need to do. They had no chance. It was just a rough start for us. That's what I would say. It was just a rough start for us. Yeah, we just need to do whatever we need to do, and as you can see today was an excellent game for the LA Galaxy, for the fans and everybody, and we just keep the momentum and we just go against D.C., the next game and we just need to win. We need to make sure we win our home games and also our away games. Now you can see teams are really afraid, even though they play against us, but it's just that we are unlucky sometimes and make some mistakes that we shouldn't make. But as I said, it's just football and we just keep moving forward and we just keep trying."

On the development of his relationship and playing style with Marco Reus:

"Yeah, Marco has been talking to me, also, a lot. Not only in the game but also in training. We have been talking and trying to make sure that he always tried to find me wherever it's possible, and as you can see, even though I was a little bit late in the first goal but the chance came and I just do whatever I need to do. Me and Marco, it's a good connection, as you can see, but we still have more time to go. We are still working on whatever we need to do. Sometimes there is some ways that are blocked. Sometimes there's a way that we need to change and then make it possible. But with Marco having an experienced player in the league in the team means a lot, as you can see, with his confidence, with his view everything and means a lot for us. As the wingers, it's a cue to our goal and the finish that we need to do."

On having family at the match tonight, including his mom who last saw him play in Ghana in 2015, and how it adds to the moment:

"Yeah, my mom is here, my girlfriend and my kid. Yeah, with your mom's prayer and with your mom's presence, it means a lot, because she has been with us for so long, praying for us, even though we are sleeping we can hear her voice every time. Mom's spirit is always the best. We had a prayer ceremony this morning early today, and He told me to just be myself and I'm going to score. As you can see I was also doing everything for my mom today and my kid, and I was putting more effort, running everywhere to defend, and I knew that it's going to happen. It's really going to happen. She was in Belgium when I came to L.A., so she couldn't also see me play, so I think it's an amazing moment for me and for my family that I just had these two goals, and I really thank God for everything."

LA GALAXY FORWARD MATHEUS NASCIMENTO (Portuguese with English Translation)

On adjusting to major league soccer and the Galaxy and how he feels now compares to when he arrives:

"First of all, it's an honor to be with the Galaxy. It's the place that I would like to be and I'm glad that I'm here. My adaptation has been great. There's a lot of Brazilians around and that helps me. Also, with the team, and the whole coaching staff, they welcome me in, I felt like I was already part of the team for a long time. I'm so happy with the welcome they gave."

On the specific differences he's seen in the first six months of the season:

"For example, in Brazil, the game is very controlled and here it's physical and I have to adapt myself into that. Day-by-day, I've been getting used to all that, and also playing gives me confidence and I have help on a daily basis. Also, my coach gives me all the confidence that I need to be in my best form. That's definitely something that's helped me a lot."

On how much fun he's having as the starting forward for the LA Galaxy vs. not getting much playing time with Botafogo:

"Well, when I got here, the team was already in a place. I had to find my way through into the team. I was not having many opportunities based on the way the coach was setting the team up in the beginning of the season. With players like Marco, Gabriel, Joseph Paintsil, it's easy for me to adapt on the front with those regular players. They connect well, and I hope I can score more goals."

On Greg Vanney's play style and on his time in Los Angeles:

"The style of play is good for me. I'm a nine that likes to be very mobile, getting outside of the box and play out of the box. Greg likes to play with the ball all the time, and myself, getting out of the box, combined with Marco, Gabe and Joe, gives a lot of uncertainty on the opposition and that gives us a good chance and opportunity going forward. About the city, it's an amazing city."

On if he had fun tonight:

"We didn't start the season the way we expected. In the last games, I think we have shown we have been changing the perspective of people and also ourselves. Tonight, we showed what our team is capable of doing."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.