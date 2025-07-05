Pep Biel and Bill Tuiloma each contribute two goal contributions; CLTFC returns home with draw
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Earlier this week, Pep Biel's loan was extended through the end of the 2025 MLS regular season and tonight he added two more goal contributions to his season tally, brining it to 16 (seven goals and nine assists).
Biel becomes the fastest player in Club history to record 20 career goal contributions, doing so in his 29th game. Karol Swiderski previously owned the record, accomplishing the feat in 37 games.
Bill Tuiloma scored his first MLS goal since August 31, 2022 and also added an assist. This marked his first league appearance of the season.
The Club returned home for the first time since May 24 and will play eight of their last 13 at Bank of America Stadium. The Crown holds a 6-2-1 record at the Fortress. Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 21
Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte NC
Attendance: 28,734
Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Midfielder Pep Biel, Midfielder Djibril Diani, Defender Bill Tuiloma - link (Players may not be uploaded by time of send)
Stats: Please Click - link
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Tuiloma, Malanda, Scardina, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Biel, Toklomati, Vargas
Substitutions: Smalls (71'), Abada (80'), Tuiloma (84')
Orlando City SC Starting XI: Gallese, Brekalo, Jansson, Schlegel, Thorallson, Ojeda, Arujo, Atuesta, Pasalic, Enrique, Muriel
Substitutions: Santos (46'), Anguo (66'), Smith (77')
Goals:
40' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Scardina, Tuiloma)
65' - CLT - Tuiloma (Assist: Biel)
69' - ORL - Enrique (Assist: Ojeda, Muriel)
80' - ORL - Pasalic (Assist: Muriel, Ojeda)
Discipline:
17' - ORL - Brekalo (Yellow)
49' - CLT - Toklomati (Yellow)
64' - ORL - Gallese (Yellow)
68' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)
75' - ORL - Jansson (Yellow)
96' - ORL - Araujo (Yellow)
