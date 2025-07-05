Pep Biel and Bill Tuiloma each contribute two goal contributions; CLTFC returns home with draw

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Notes:

Earlier this week, Pep Biel's loan was extended through the end of the 2025 MLS regular season and tonight he added two more goal contributions to his season tally, brining it to 16 (seven goals and nine assists).

Biel becomes the fastest player in Club history to record 20 career goal contributions, doing so in his 29th game. Karol Swiderski previously owned the record, accomplishing the feat in 37 games.

Bill Tuiloma scored his first MLS goal since August 31, 2022 and also added an assist. This marked his first league appearance of the season.

The Club returned home for the first time since May 24 and will play eight of their last 13 at Bank of America Stadium. The Crown holds a 6-2-1 record at the Fortress. Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 21

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte NC

Attendance: 28,734

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Tuiloma, Malanda, Scardina, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Biel, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Smalls (71'), Abada (80'), Tuiloma (84')

Orlando City SC Starting XI: Gallese, Brekalo, Jansson, Schlegel, Thorallson, Ojeda, Arujo, Atuesta, Pasalic, Enrique, Muriel

Substitutions: Santos (46'), Anguo (66'), Smith (77')

Goals:

40' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Scardina, Tuiloma)

65' - CLT - Tuiloma (Assist: Biel)

69' - ORL - Enrique (Assist: Ojeda, Muriel)

80' - ORL - Pasalic (Assist: Muriel, Ojeda)

Discipline:

17' - ORL - Brekalo (Yellow)

49' - CLT - Toklomati (Yellow)

64' - ORL - Gallese (Yellow)

68' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

75' - ORL - Jansson (Yellow)

96' - ORL - Araujo (Yellow)







