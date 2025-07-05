Charlotte FC Adds Defender Jack Neeley on a Short-Term Agreement
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC added defender Jack Neeley to the first-team roster ahead of tonight's match against Orlando City SC at 7:15 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Neeley, an off-roster Homegrown Player, is eligible as a short-term call-up.
Neeley, 20, has started and played in 11 matches with Crown Legacy this season. As a defender, he has helped on the offensive end with three goals in the last six NEXT Pro matches. The Loxahatchee, Florida, native took advantage of his time given with Charlotte's first team during the month of May schedule congestion. The Charlotte FC Academy product garnered his first-team debut in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 against North Carolina FC and followed up with a second consecutive appearance in the tournament against D.C. United in the Round of 16. Three days later, Neeley earned both his MLS play and Bank of America debut in a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew on May 24.
Neeley began his professional career with Charlotte FC's MLS NEXT Pro side, Crown Legacy, in 2023. He has been a main fixture for Crown Legacy's backline, tallying 58 appearances and nine clean sheets across all competitions in two-plus seasons.
Off-roster Homegrown Players, such as Neeley, may be included on the MLS regular-season matchday roster throughout season with a short term agreement and can appear in up to six MLS matches.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC added defender Jack Neeley on a short-term agreement.
