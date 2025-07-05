Clip Notes: Split Points Leaves Sour Taste

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

A match that saw fireworks in the sky post-match also saw them on the pitch as a four-goal thriller ended up in a disappointing 2-2 draw against Orlando City at Bank of America Stadium.

Pep Biel continues his MV-Pep campaign with a goal in the 40th minute, which gave The Crown the 1-0 lead in the first half, and then a magical assist on a free kick that found the head of defender Bill Tuiloma in the 65th minute.

Biel now has four goal contributions in the last two matches and 16 on the season.

With a 2-0 lead in the first match back at the Fortress in over a month, everything looked like it was going to plan. Two second-half Orlando goals, in the 69th and 80th minute, gave a sour taste to what was looking like a feel-good evening.

Orlando City dominated possession with 67 percent of the ball during the 90 minutes. Their 2.28 XG also bested the Crown's 0.79 xg.

It was a makeshift lineup for the Crown. Forward Wilfried Zaha was absent due to a yellow card accumulation suspension. Andrew Privett was questionable going into the match, which saw Bill Tuiloma getting his first MLS start of the season. Nick Scardina also got a spot start in place of the injured Souleyman Doumbia. He registred his first MLS assist on Biel's first half goal.

Charlotte FC is now 6-2-1 at the Fortress. With 9 home matches out of the last 13 remaining in the regular season, an unbeaten streak will need to manifest to help The Crown get above the playoff cutline. A home date with NYCFC is next on the schedule on Saturday, July 12 at Bank of America Stadium.

