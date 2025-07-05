Messi Magic Leads the Way for Inter Miami CF in Road Win against CF Montréal

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (9W-3L-5D, 32 points) resumed 2025 MLS regular season action tonight with a big 1-4 win on the road over CF Montréal.

Captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance with two goals and an assist, becoming the third player in MLS history to notch at least two goals and one assist in three consecutive league matches, and the first since Thierry Henry in 2012. Attacker Tadeo Allende and midfielder Telasco Segovia notched the team's other goals on the night at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch in Montréal with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield, being flanked by Segovia and Allende; captain Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

The match opened with the hosts taking an early lead in the second minute, with Prince Owusu scoring for CF Montréal.

Jordi Alba nearly equalized for Inter Miami in the 14th minute, but his grounded shot from the left end of the box bounced off the right post and back into play.

Tadeo Allende then levelled the scoring in the 33rd minute with his seventh goal this regular season, tucking the ball away at the near post with a left-footed hit from just outside the box to capitalize on an assist from Messi. The assist took Messi's tally to seven this regular season.

Messi secured the comeback for Inter Miami in the 40th minute to turn the scoring around 1-2. Our Club captain capped off a quick play in transition, receiving a pass from Suárez before breaking into the right end of the box, dribbling past two defenders and scoring at the far post. The goal took Messi's team-leading tally this MLS regular season to 11, while the assist was the eighth for Suárez, who's been the team's top assist provider this league campaign.

Inter Miami extended its lead in the second half, with Segovia scoring a screamer. The Venezuelan midfielder received the ball from Allende in the final third, before unleashing a right-footed finish from long distance that bounced off the crossbar and into the back of the net. The goal was Segovia's fifth this regular season, while the assist was the first for Allende.

Messi rounded out the win with a fantastic goal two minutes later in the 62nd minute, concluding a quick counter with an impressive solo effort that saw the Argentine maestro dance past four defenders before striking from inside the box. The goal increased Messi's tally to 12 this regular season.

The 1-4 scoreline then remained unchanged for Inter Miami to claim all three points in Montreal.

Post-Match Reaction

"It was not easy to get back into the competition after spending a month playing in the Club World Cup, and I think the players handled it perfectly. The team had to work hard to turn it around, and they did an excellent job, right in line with the level we showed throughout the Club World Cup. So, honestly, it was a great night. We're taking three much-needed points back to Miami to shift our focus back to MLS," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will visit New England Revolution for midweek regular season action this Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Victorious in Montreal

The Club's Special Olympics Unified Team also enjoyed a successful day in Montreal, as the team won 5-3 against CF Montréal in the team's first matchup this 2025 season. The team will now gear up to host LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium on Aug. 20 in its next game.

Stats

Possession:

MTL- 43.1%

MIA - 56.9%

Shots:

MTL - 13

MIA - 15

Saves:

MTL - 5

MIA - 7

Corners:

MTL - 5

MIA - 2

Fouls:

MTL - 12

MIA - 14







