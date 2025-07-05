D.C. United Tie 0-0 against Atlanta United FC at Audi Field

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United (4-10-7, 19 pts.) 0 v. 0 Atlanta United FC (4-10-6 18 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

July 5, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Forward Christian Benteke made his first start for the Black-and-Red since May 14th against New York City FC; Benteke had two total shots and 10 duels won in 72 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Luis Barraza recorded his third MLS clean sheet of the season tonight with one save off of one shot on target.

Homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins made his 50th MLS appearance for D.C. United all-time. Hopkins had 100% dribble success rate in 12 minutes played.

Defender Kye Rowles recorded seven recoveries and four interceptions tonight; Rowles completed 90 minutes.

#DCvATL

The Black-and-Red are 7-10-2 against Atlanta United all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 4-4-2 record against Atlanta United at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-5-5 at home this 2025 MLS season.

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Conner Antley (Derek Dodson 72'), Matti Peltola, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, David Schnegg, Boris Enow (Jackson Hopkins 80'), Brandon Servania, Jared Stroud (Hosei Kijima 59'), Christian Benteke (Dominique Badji 72'), João Peglow (Randall Leal 80')

Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon-Hong, Jacob Murrell, Rida Zouhir, Garrison Tubbs

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

Atlanta United FC Lineup: Brad Guzan, Saba Lobjanidze, Brooks Lennon (Matthew Edwards 76'), Pedro Amador, Efrain Morales, Luis Abram, Miguel Almiron (Luke Brennan 87'), Will Reilly, Mateusz Klich (Tristan Muyumba 76'), Alexey Miranchuk (Jamal Thiare 87'), Latte Lath

Unused Substitutes: Jayden Hibbert, Ronald Hernandez, Noah Cobb, Cayman Togashi, Dominik Chong Qui

Head Coach: Ronny Deila







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.