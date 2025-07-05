Atlanta United Plays to 0-0 Draw at D.C. United
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
WASHINGTON D.C. - Atlanta United played to a 0-0 draw Saturday night at Audi Field, recording its second clean sheet of the season. Atlanta's defense limited D.C. United to just one shot on target all night long.
The first half proved to be a tightly contested defensive battle and although Atlanta controlled nearly 60% of the possession, neither team managed to put a shot on target.
Atlanta created a good chance early in the second half in the 52nd minute when Alexey Miranchuk received the ball in the attacking third and played it into the path of Latte Lath inside the box, however the striker's attempt went over the crossbar.
In the 58th minute, Brooks Lennon delivered a cross from the right wing into the box for Latte Lath. He headed the ball down towards Miranchuk but the midfielder's attempt at goal was blocked by a defender. Atlanta created another scoring opportunity in the 74th minute when Pedro Amador found Saba Lobjanidze inside the box, however his shot went straight into the arms of Luis Barraza.
Ronny Deila made a pair of substitutions in the 76th minute, bringing on Tristan Muyumba and Matt Edwards for Mateusz Klich and Brooks Lennon as Atlanta continued to press for a breakthrough goal. Jamal Thiaré and Luke Brennan entered the match in the 88th minute, replacing Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almirón. Neither side was able to find a breakthrough down the stretch as the match ended scoreless.
Atlanta United (4-10-6, 18 points) returns to action Saturday, July 12 when it travels to face Toronto FC at BMO Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 8-7 D.C.
Shots on target: 1-1
Corner kicks: 3-0 D.C.
Fouls Committed: 12-9 Atlanta
xG: 0.8-0.7 D.C.
Possession: 58-42 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 90-83 Atlanta
Scoring
None
Disciplinary
ATL - Brooks Lennon Y 13'
ATL - Efrain Morales Y 19'
DC - David Schnegg Y 65'
ATL - Will Reilly Y 87'
ATL - Luke Brennan Y 90+1'
Notes:
Atlanta kept its second clean sheet of the season.
Efrain Morales made his second start of the season.
Atlanta only allowed one shot on target defensively, the second-lowest total in a single match this season.
Attendance: 16,003
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador
D: Luis Abram
D: Efrain Morales
D: Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards - 76')
M: Will Reilly
M: Mateusz Klich (Tristan Muyumba - 76')
M: Alexey Miranchuk (Jamal Thiaré - 88')
M: Soba Lobjanidze
M: Miguel Almirón (Luke Brennan - 88')
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Noah Cobb
Dominik Chong Qui
Ronald Hernández
Cayman Togashi
D.C. UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Luis Barraza
D: Lucas Bartlett
D: Matti Peltola
D: Kyle Rowles
M: Boris Enow (Jackson Hopkins - 80')
M: Joao Martins Peglow (Randall Leal - 80')
M: Jared Stroud (Hosei Kijima - 59')
M: Conner Antley (Derek Dodson - 72')
M: Brandon Servania
M: David Schnegg
F: Christian Benteke (c) (Dominque Badji - 72')
Substitutes not used:
Joonhong Kim
Garrison Tubbs
Jacob Murrell
Rida Zouhir
OFFICIALS
Guido Gonzales Jr. (referee), Corey Parker (assistant), Gianni Facchini (assistant), Matthew Corrigan (fourth), Geoff Gamble (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)
