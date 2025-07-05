Minnesota United Earns Three Points On The Road After 2-1 Win Against Fc Dallas

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Minnesota United celebrated the Fourth of July by lighting set-piece fireworks on Friday night, where goals by Carlos Harvey and Anthony Markanich propelled the Loons to a win and three points on the road. Next, the Loons prepare to host fellow MLS club Chicago Fire FC in the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, July 8 at Allianz Field.

10' - Minnesota United midfielder Carlos Harvey received a pass just above FC Dallas' 18-yard box before he made a quick turn toward goal, firing off a shot that goalkeeper Maarten Paes saved.

15' - Just five minutes later, the home side created their first dangerous scoring chance of the night when Logan Farrington found a moment of free space deep inside the Loons' penalty area. He took a quick shot, but goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made the stop. Off the rebound, Lalas Abubakar attempted a header toward goal, but the shot went high above the crossbar.

35' (1-0) - MNUFC scored first off another set-piece play. Julian Gressel's service into the FC Dallas box perfectly connected with Carlos Harvey inside the six-yard box. Harvey's header went straight towards goal. At that moment, Dallas defender Sebastian Ibeagha made an attempt to block the header, where the ball deflected off his body into the net to give the Loons the 1-0 lead.

44' - Dallas responded with another close scoring chance. Lucho Acosta made a run towards goal, slipping behind the Minnesota back line inside the six-yard box. The Dallas captain headed a shot at close range, but St. Clair made the stop before resuming play.

58' (2-0) - MNUFC doubled its lead following a Michael Boxall set piece throw-in. After a corner that was cleared out by Dallas' defense, Boxall's long throw was redirected to Anthony Markanich off Tani Oluwaseyi's chest. Markanich was unmarked at the far post and able to head it in to extend the lead.

62' - Dallas continued to find its first goal of the night with their attack building in Minnesota's defensive third. St. Clair was able to push a shot wide for a save after Dallas' Patrickson Delgado connected with Shaq Moore, who fired a right-footed shot of his own from the top of the 18-yard box.

67' - Dayne recorded another save as Dallas' offense built. Logan Farrington capitalized off a loose ball in Dallas' attacking third and found Moore, who made a run down the 18-yard box and attempted a cross towards Petar Musa who was in front of the goal, but Dayne was able to make the catch for the save.

73' (2-1) - Dallas pulled one back after Musa made a run through Minnesota's midfield and sent a cross to Farrington inside the box. Farrington curled a right-footed shot towards the far post and past St. Clair.

76' - Delgado, looking to equalize for Dallas, fired a shot towards the goal but hit the crossbar from a distance before the ball was rebounded back into play.

82' - Acosta flicked the ball towards the goal off a rebound from Minnesota's defense, but his shot hit the crossbar and bounced out of play for a goal kick.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Carlos Harvey (Julian Gressel) - 35'

2-0 MIN - Anthony Markanich (Tani Oluwaseyi, Michael Boxall) - 58'

2-1 DAL - Logan Farrington (Petar Musa) - 73'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (caution) - 39'

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (caution) - 45'+2'

DAL - Shaq Moore (caution) - 47'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Carlos Harvey scored his first MLS and MNUFC goal off a free kick.

0 - Minnesota United has stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 16 of their 21 games, more than any other in MLS this season.

10 - Minnesota United has scored 10 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, only San Diego (11) have scored more in MLS this season.

ATTENDANCE: 11,004

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Michael Boxall

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich (Morris Duggan 87'), Nicolás Romero (Jefferson Diaz 80'), Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey, Julian Gressel (Sang Bin Jeong 86'); M Tani Oluwaseyi (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 64'), Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, Joaquín Pereyra; F Kelvin Yeboah (Owen Gene 64')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Devin Padelford, DJ Taylor; M Samuel Shashoua

FC Dallas XI: GK Maarten Paes; D Patrickson Delgado (Alvaro Augusto 90'), Marco Farfan (Samuel Sarver 89'), Sebastien Ibeagha, Lalas Abubakar, Shaq Moore; M Kaick Ferreira (Ramiro 59'), Sebastian Lletget (Pedrinho 59'), Lucho Acosta ©; F Logan Farrington, Petar Musa

Substitutes not used: GK Michael Collodi; D Joshua Torquato; M Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Diego Garcia; F Anthony Ramirez

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CHICAGO FIRE FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.08.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

7:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

MNUFC HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On the overall feeling about the game...

"I am really pleased with how we managed to close the game out. You guys know full well that we are probably carrying a little bit of baggage from last week [Red Bull 2-2 draw] as we approached those final stages. It's one of those circumstances that are really hard to contend with and I am not making excuses on the players part as we have had some difficulty as we hit the final periods of the game, but it's another one in the searing heat, it really saps the energy from the players and I think you saw from sort of the 75th minute onwards, the toll of the last week added to what are some very difficult circumstances here physically. I was really pleased that the players got their rewards for a very, very good first half performance and a very complete performance. Certainly after the first 45 minutes and patches in the second half, and for their will, determination and real conviction in seeing the game out because that was so important after what happened with New York Red Bulls."

On the victory and how it positions the team in the overall table...

"It's so important that we close this section of the season within touching distance of the top teams and we really keep our heads above water. We have had some very strong conversations with a very ambitious tone when speaking to the group around how we have to finish this four or five game block after the game that we played tonight, as we head into Leagues Cup as we head into a transfer window and tonight was the first step of what I hope will be a run of form as we try to keep pace points-wise but really improve from a performance perspective and tonight we really did that. Last week there were patches where we are showing ourselves to be a much more complete team and tonight you saw the best of us on the ball over the course of a large part of the first half where we connected a lot of passes, but played with real intent to attack and find the space in behind which as I say isn't easy in these conditions, I think the temptation is to play with a really slow rhythm and I think we struck that balance really well. That was something that I wanted to focus on today and moving forward and we retained, largely, what makes us a really good team and what makes us really hard to play against. The obvious set play threat, the defensive organization and the difficult with which the opposition plays against us and we obviously had some good chances on the counter attack and that was something we wanted to show today and something over the course of the next five games."

On success on set pieces this season...

"What makes us good on set plays is what makes us good in general, it's a level of organization, discipline, willingness, real conviction in what we do. I don't think anything that we do is rocket science, I don't think it will take the opposition long to work out what sits behind our success, but stopping it is something very different. We have gotten to a point where we have got a lot of variation, we have got a lot of ways in which we can spring an element of surprise but we have also got some ruthless simplicity as well. I think you've seen a little bit of that tonight. Ultimately you have to give the players real credit for what sits behind the components of our good performances, which is a togetherness, a willingness and an ability to execute a gameplan and that's what we need if we want to be a team that competes with the top teams, the big spenders in this league and at the moment we are doing that really well."

On holding on to a lead late and what the team needs to do to keep the lead...

"I feel like we were slightly more active around the top of the box in preventing the ball getting into the box and I felt like we had a real problem there against Red Bulls and that was a big point we made over the course of this week - we can't rely on shape or numbers at the top of the box, we have to show a real desperation to get up to the ball and prevent the ball coming into the box and obviously we are very capable of defending crosses and you have seen that tonight, the first goal aside. Across Boxy [Michael Boxall], Nico [Nicolas Romero], Jeff [Jefferson Diaz], Carlos [Harvey], Morris [Duggan] when he comes on, you have got guys out there that are desperate to keep the ball out of the net. They showed those qualities as they did last week, but we couldn't get it over the line. We added slightly more composure on the transition in the late stages of the game, we were able to close the game out. In their half we had some moments where we had to carry the ball up the pitch well, but I think that is an area where we have to make huge strides and improve in that sense. Obviously, it was a stark contrast to the first half and how we looked in the second half so there are elements that I would for sure take forward and build upon, but there are as there is every week, errors that we want to have a look at and make sure we improve."

On Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi starting together...

They [Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi] had some good moments individually and as a pair. [Tonight] we played it in a subtly different way in which we played at the beginning of the year. Ultimately, effort, willingness, discipline and a real defensive contribution from them and I was in a tricky position at halftime and then in a tricky position as we get to sixty minutes because both of them are on a booking and I am typically pretty ruthless around making sure that bookings don't lead to red cards and I think Tani would have slightly more understanding of that decision given what happened to Canada vs Guatemala [in the Gold Cup] that changes the game for them and I was very concious of that happening to us when we had what felt like good control of the game. We did miss them when they went off, we missed that physical presence at the top end of the pitch. On balance, it was probably a sensible decision and I am adamant that the two of them can play in the same team and I will certainly find a way to make that happen so we will see as the weeks and months go on combinations of players at the top of the pitch that will include both of them and sometimes one of them. Certainly for tonight there was far more good than bad."

DEFENDER ANTHONY MARKANICH

On scoring in tonight's game...

"It's amazing. Especially set pieces, I get so excited about them. It's a great opportunity for myself and also the guys too."

On the players' conditions in the Texas heat...

"Actually it wasn't too bad. I thought it would be a lot worse, especially coming to Dallas. I thought the heat would be worse, but it's pretty cloudy today, so it's more humid than anything than heat, which is, I think, better, in my opinion."

On the team's set pieces and how Minnesota leads that category in goals...

"Like I said, all the guys get really excited about set pieces, especially myself. I just told Boxy [Michael Boxall], I love when he has the ball for throwings and stuff. I get so excited about that. But I think everyone's just wanting to flick the ball on. Everyone knows their roles, especially on set pieces. That's a big part, just knowing your roles."

On getting three points and surging towards the top of the Western Conference...

"We talked about this before the game, as a player in the huddle before the game, we said if we want to be the best, we have...these are the types of games we have to win. So, we really showed out today and proved that we can be the best and come to these difficult stadiums and get three points."

On comparing this game to the New York Red Bulls game last week and what lessons were learned from having to defend late...

"It was a similar game, but we can try...like our team can keep the ball a lot more, especially when we do have the lead. We can calm down instead of defending in our own 18 for 20 plus minutes, maybe more, but we have players and the team that can keep the ball really well and that's something we are working on improving."

On the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the goals that he's scored...

"Personally, I'm really excited. I haven't done this far in the [Lamar Hunt U.S.] Open Cup. But I know the team's really excited. They also want to go far and it's only what, three more games to the final, something like that, but I know the guys are really pumped for Tuesday."

On the reactions his brother has had to him scoring goals...

"He [Nick Markanich] texts me after the game. He's so happy. I had my dad and his buddies at the game, they were very happy also. It's awesome to score in front of your family."







