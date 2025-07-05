FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kenji Mboma Dem

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have signed forward Kenji Mboma Dem to a contract through the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028, the club announced today. Mboma Dem was selected by FC Cincinnati in MLS SuperDraft 2024 out of the University of Dayton and has spent the past two seasons with FC Cincinnati 2 of MLS NEXT Pro. He will occupy a slot on the Supplemental Roster, as well as an International Slot.

Mboma Dem, 23, made his first team debut on February 26 against FC Motagua in the second leg of the opening round of the Concacaf Champions Cup and his MLS Regular Season debut against Philadelphia Union on March 1. Mboma Dem has been selected to the FC Cincinnati matchday roster four times this season.

"We're proud to sign Kenji to the first team," said General Manager Chris Albright. "Since being drafted in 2024, Kenji has established himself as a key piece for FC Cincinnati 2. He's earned this opportunity through his consistency in training, hunger to improve, and performances on the field. We're excited to see FC Cincinnati 2 continue to play a vital role in the FC Cincinnati player pathway as we look to develop and promote talent within the club."

After being selected with the No. 56 overall selection in MLS SuperDraft 2024 by FC Cincinnati, Mboma Dem signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2 ahead of the 2024 season. Mboma Dem scored seven goals and five assists across 18 appearances, 17 of which were starts, in his first season with the team.

Mboma Dem's 2024 numbers were tied for a team high, and his 12 total goal contributions led FCC 2. Mboma Dem has made six appearances in 2025 and shares a team lead in goals scored (3) and has two assists on the season.

FC Cincinnati selected Mboma Dem from the University of Dayton where the Mantes-la-Jolie, France native scored nine goals and registered three assists in 15 matches in 2023. Mboma Dem led all Flyers in goals scored that season.

TRANSACTION: On July 5, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign Kenji Mbomba Dem to a contract through the 2025 season with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

#35 KENJI MBOMA DEM

Pronunciation: KEN-jee em-BOW-muh DEM

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Birthdate: January 22, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: Mantes-la-Jolie, France

Nationality: French

How Acquired: Via signing to a first-team contract, drafted with the No. 56 overall selection in MLS SuperDraft 2024

Mboma Dem and the Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium tonight, Saturday, July 5 to take on Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

