Sounders FC Hosts the Columbus Crew on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts the Columbus Crew in a Sunday Night Soccer matchup on July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 2-0 home win over Austin FC last weekend, moving the club into fifth place in the Western Conference with 29 points (8-6-5).

Columbus sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 37 points (10-3-7), coming off a 1-0 win over Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union on Sunday at Lower.com Field.

Sounders FC and the Crew met last year in Columbus on September 7. Albert Rusnák scored a hat trick in the 4-0 Seattle victory, the third hat trick recorded by a Sounder against Columbus.

Following this Sunday's match, Seattle hits the road to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 12 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman & Andrew Wiebe

Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







