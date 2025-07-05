Sounders FC Hosts the Columbus Crew on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts the Columbus Crew in a Sunday Night Soccer matchup on July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 2-0 home win over Austin FC last weekend, moving the club into fifth place in the Western Conference with 29 points (8-6-5).
Columbus sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 37 points (10-3-7), coming off a 1-0 win over Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union on Sunday at Lower.com Field.
Sounders FC and the Crew met last year in Columbus on September 7. Albert Rusnák scored a hat trick in the 4-0 Seattle victory, the third hat trick recorded by a Sounder against Columbus.
Following this Sunday's match, Seattle hits the road to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 12 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman & Andrew Wiebe
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
