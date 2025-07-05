Nashville SC Uses Late Penalty Kick to Down Philadelphia Union 1-0

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 1-0 to Nashville SC on Saturday night at GEODIS Park. After a scoreless 90 minutes, the match was decided in second half stoppage time when Hany Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 90+11th minute. The Union recorded 11 shots but were unable to find the back of the net.

The Union return home to Subaru Park to face the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9th (7:00 p.m. ET/ Paramount+).

Nashville SC 1 - Philadelphia Union 0

GEODIS Park (Nashville, TN)

Saturday, July 5, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 91 degrees and mostly sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (PK) 90+11'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution) 46'

NSH - Jonathan Pérez (ejected) 63'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 71'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 73'

PHI - Ben Bender (caution) 79'

NSH - Edvard Tagseth (caution) 89'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Ben Bender), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya), Bruno Damiani, Chris Donovan (Tai Baribo).

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Neil Pierre, Jeremy Rafanello, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson, Sal Olivas.

Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer), Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem), Edvard Tagseth, Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury), Jonathan Pérez, Hany Mukhtar

Substitutes not used: Julian Gaines; Brian Schwake, Matthew Corcoran, Chris Applewhite, Gastón Brugman

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan earned his first MLS start. At 15 years and 280 days old, Sullivan became the youngest starter in Philadelphia Union history and the second-youngest in MLS history.







