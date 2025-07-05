Nashville SC Uses Late Penalty Kick to Down Philadelphia Union 1-0
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 1-0 to Nashville SC on Saturday night at GEODIS Park. After a scoreless 90 minutes, the match was decided in second half stoppage time when Hany Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 90+11th minute. The Union recorded 11 shots but were unable to find the back of the net.
The Union return home to Subaru Park to face the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9th (7:00 p.m. ET/ Paramount+).
Nashville SC 1 - Philadelphia Union 0
GEODIS Park (Nashville, TN)
Saturday, July 5, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko
VAR: Shawn Tehini
AVAR: Tom Supple
Weather: 91 degrees and mostly sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
NSH - Hany Mukhtar (PK) 90+11'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution) 46'
NSH - Jonathan Pérez (ejected) 63'
PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 71'
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 73'
PHI - Ben Bender (caution) 79'
NSH - Edvard Tagseth (caution) 89'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Ben Bender), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya), Bruno Damiani, Chris Donovan (Tai Baribo).
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Neil Pierre, Jeremy Rafanello, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson, Sal Olivas.
Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer), Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem), Edvard Tagseth, Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury), Jonathan Pérez, Hany Mukhtar
Substitutes not used: Julian Gaines; Brian Schwake, Matthew Corcoran, Chris Applewhite, Gastón Brugman
TEAM NOTES
Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan earned his first MLS start. At 15 years and 280 days old, Sullivan became the youngest starter in Philadelphia Union history and the second-youngest in MLS history.
